STU ELLIS: The acreage conundrum

What goes through the mind of a farmer? There are a lot of folks who would like to know, beginning with the spouse.

But focusing on the farm decision-making, and staying away from the family relationships, one only has to look at last week’s planted acreage data to enter a state of befuddlement.

What were farmers thinking about when they finally settled upon what they were going to plant this year? Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana farmers are predictably boring. They rotate corn and soybeans and rarely change more than a percent or two from year to year.

Illinois farmers planted 1% less corn acres this year than last. No big deal. And increased soybean acreage by 4%. Nothing to get excited about there either. Iowa farmers dropped corn acres by 4% and increased soybean acres by 5%. There are a lot of plausible reasons for that. And the folks in Indiana made no change in their acreage from 2020. Let’s call it stable, instead of boring.

Around the rest of the Corn Belt numbers shifted considerably more up and down from one commodity to another. But that happens from year to year.

But what does not happen that often, and creates a real head-scratching, were in a handful of other states.

Let’s begin with North Dakota, or should we say North “Drought-kota.” North Dakota is expected to have the largest increase of corn planted acres — 85%, with 3.6 million acres in 2021, compared to 1.95 million acres in 2020. This was not the year to plant a thirsty crop, but they did. And it is thirsty with the state currently categorized as in an “exceptional drought.”

Other significant increases in corn acreage also occurred. Arizona has the second-largest increase of corn planted acres — 27%, going from 75,000 acres of corn in 2020 to 95,000 acres of corn in 2021. Mississippi has the third-largest increase — 25%, rising from 510,000 acres in 2020 to 640,000 acres in 2021. And South Dakota increased its corn acres by 21%, along with Arkansas.

But the North Dakota folks also increased their soybean acreage, by a significant 25%. Georgia is expected to have the largest increase in soybeans planted — 30% — going from 100,000 acres in 2020 to 130,000 acres in 2021. Texas has the second-largest increase — 29% — going from 120,000 acres of soybeans planted in 2020 to 155,000 acres in 2021. The third-largest increase is expected in South Carolina — 26% — going from 310,000 acres in 2020 to 390,000 acres in 2021.

Yes, many of those states have less than one million acres, and total volume is minimal. But they don’t have the infrastructure and markets to absorb the large volumes they are expecting to raise either.

Nevertheless, some significant shifts in the minds of farmers was revealed last week. Some farmers will ask themselves what do I do with all of this corn now. But those in North and South Dakota will be happy they increased acreage, because their eventual production will not be much different than any other year due to the drought.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

