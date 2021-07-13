STU ELLIS: The Brazilian soybean machine

The big, green, soybean machine, known as Brazil, has pumped out a record amount of soybeans this growing season, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture projects there will be even more expected in the coming year.

Soybean production in Brazil has reached the level of phenomenal and does not seem to quit. There is more and more annually.

The USDA’s recent Commodity Intelligence Report on the Brazilian soybean harvest indicated the crop being harvested would exceed 5 billion bushels, in contrast the USDA earlier this week reported U.S. farmers would produce 4.4 billion bushels this year.

Ironically, the Brazilian corn crop will not meet expectations because of weather adversities, but the timing for the soybean crop was near perfect, and records will be set on yield, acreage, and total production.

While many of them sold early when soybean prices climbed above $8, they were just like U.S. farmers who did the same. And the Brazilian famers like what they were paid and are planning to reprise the season when planting begins again in September.

But the trends will be amplified, says the USDA. “USDA forecasts MY 2021/22 harvested area at 97 million acres, up nearly 5%. The larger area for 2021/22 is expected to result in yet another record production of nearly 5.3 billion bushels. If the current high global soybean prices are sustained, it is anticipated that Brazilian farmers will plant a larger soybean area consistent with the recent area expansion of at least 3% per year.

But where do they get enough land to increase acreage that much? The answer is not so much clearing Amazon rain forests as it is converting grasslands in the central part of western Brazil. The Cerrado is the source of constant acreage increases, since there are some limited laws restricting rain forest conversion.

With such an engine producing billions of bushels for the global market, what could slow it down? Not much, other than weather. Brazilian laws prevent farms from having soybeans growing for about 90 days to ensure against the spread of Asian soybean rust that would decimate the crop. And with Brazilian farmers flush with cash from the 2021 crop, the 2022 crop is expected to be heavily fertilized, and treated with the latest crop protectants that are used in the United States.

The weather remains the only significant limiting factor in the foreseeable future. But even with challenging weather in 2021 from La Nina, erratic rainfall hindered yields in some regions. But not enough to restrict yields and production below the 5 billion bushel threshold.

The Brazilian pump will be primed by Chinese demand for soybeans to feed its swine herd, recovering from African swine fever, and China is expected to take at least 2 billion bushels of Brazilian beans in addition to 1 billion from the United States.

With strong demand, high prices, improved transportation infrastructure, and more acreage, Brazilian farmers should be at full throttle when planters can roll in two more months.

The only challenge will be a repeat of a dry La Nina forecast again for the growing season.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

