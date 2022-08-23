STU ELLIS: The future is almost here

We all want to know what the future holds. What is behind the green curtain? What is behind door number 2? What will happen tomorrow? Some people rely on the crystal ball of Madame Gisele. Others pull out the Ouija board hidden in the closet of the crazy aunt.

Most desires to know the future are driven by love or money. And that is exactly the case for farmers. They love what they do, and they want to make more money doing it. That is an easy guess for a fortune teller if she sees a seed hat in line on the next customer.

But for agriculture, the future is written in clues that are manifest every day. One only needs to be alert, read, listen, watch, and synthesize what is happening.

Looking at one’s own farm, there are signals that productivity and profitability will go hand in hand, if some out-of-the box thinking is applied. When a higher corn population is planted, productivity increases to a point. But what can be done to get beyond one’s current barrier? National Corn Growing Champions like David Hula and Randy Dowdy thought outside the box and pushed into the 600 bushel per acre vicinity. They controlled their future.

It took higher populations, increased fertility, and now hundreds or thousands of biologicals on the market to better feed those crowded root systems below the soil. The future will be founded on better fertility practices with ingredients that are either surprisingly simple or impossible to pronounce. Those things will all mature, new ones will be developed, and farmers of tomorrow will implement fertility practices and achieve yields unthought of by their dad.

When today’s older generation of farmers was young, and television was found in most homes, there were futuristic shows with scary robots. The robots have stayed with us, and instead of being threatening or washing dishes, they innocently motor between corn rows spreading cover crop seed.

Now the next robot generation will have more excitement and get to talk with corn plants. Corn that is running low on nitrogen may change a color or express a signal that the robot will detect and report that more nitrogen is needed, please. And if the robot has the necessary authority, it may add some nitrogen to the underground drip irrigation system on its own.

But that is the old way of doing things.

The future is already here when it comes to scientific production of consumer foods in high rise buildings with controlled light, temperature, water, and nutrients. Great for cities with picky eaters wanting their produce without sunspots or bug bites. But for corn and soybean producers, livestock are not picky and will be happy with automated delivery of prescribed food when a certain animal is recognized by the feed bunk.

With every electronic device that will send or receive a signal, and communicate with another robot, there will have to be computer food. They like chips. Not chips and salsa, just chips. And if they can be grown and harvested, that will be the future.