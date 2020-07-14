STU ELLIS: The great farm policy debate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During a “virtual” meeting of the Central Illinois Marketing Club on July 7, University of Illinois agricultural economist Scott Irwin recapped the USDA’s recent reports on acreage and grain stocks and lamented the fact that corn prices would be in the mid-$3 range and soybeans would be in the mid-$8 range.

And, he said, “Maybe it’s time for a consideration of going back to acreage setaside programs.”

While it was a surprise for an eminent agricultural economist to toss out such a thought, it has likely been well chewed over by many farmers who are upset with low prices and wanting to achieve their destiny of feeding the world (and getting paid to do so.)

Acreage setaside programs, known as supply management in farm policy terms, had been the choice of Congress and the farm community from the Great Depression into the 1990s, when Freedom to Farm became the policy. Farmers could grow what they wanted and as much as they wanted and made decisions based on market forces.

It was a major change, and would be an even bigger change if U.S. farm policy were to revert to supply management with acreage setasides, target prices, deficiency payments, and all of the paperwork that goes with it.