STU ELLIS: The last 'round up' for glyphosate

47 thousand 200. Or 47,200. Regardless how it is written, it is a big number. Maybe not in the galactic terms, but certainly in terms of the number of lawsuits filed with courts seeking damages from a single company for a single product.
Bayer, the German-based chemical, pharmaceutical and agronomic giant, says it has been named defendant in 47,200 lawsuits alleging that glyphosate was carcinogenic and caused health issues for someone. For the agriculturally unwashed, glyphosate is a herbicide that kills most, but not all plants, and is best known with the brand name of Roundup.
Glyphosate was developed by Monsanto, which in 2018 was acquired by Bayer, wanting to increase its agronomic footprint in the United States with Monsanto seed and crop protection technology. When the deal was finalized, Bayer owned the glyphosate assets, and also found out that it owned the glyphosate liabilities.
Previously, little had surfaced about any significant lawsuits against Monsanto regarding the health effects of glyphosate. The company maintained it was safe, the Environmental Protection Agency maintained it was safe, and hundreds of other agencies around the world signed off as well. Then an agency of the World Health Organization raised questions about glyphosate, that were later discounted by a variety of authorities.
You have free articles remaining.
But the dyke had acquired a leak and lawsuits began to be filed, alleging that cancer patients had been exposed in some way to glyphosate. The leak eroded the dyke, and today over 47,000 lawsuits are pending in courts where glyphosate has been marketed and used.
Three of the suits have gone to trial and resulted in verdicts against glyphosate. Monetary awards have widely varied with court adjustments, but all have resulted in tens of millions of dollars that Bayer has been directed to pay the plaintiffs. Payments have not been made yet, since the verdicts have been appealed to higher courts.
The latest headline about glyphosate is that a shipment of 1,000 tons of the product has been halted by Mexican authorities, who say they want to keep their farmers safe, if glyphosate really is a threat to human health. Bayer’s response is that Mexican farmers will not suffer ill health, but will suffer economically if they cannot control their weed issues.
That development could become a new leak in the dyke, that not only reduces Bayer revenue from product sales in Mexico, but could erode into similar bans in other nations that import glyphosate for farmers to purchase.
Corporate executives at Bayer strongly defend their decision to buy Monsanto and its key product glyphosate, but are having to decide how much money they are willing to negotiate out of court settlements with the attorneys for 47,200 plaintiffs. And Bayer stockholders are steamed about the financial losses for their company since the Monsanto takeover.
The unknown factor is the future of glyphosate, and if Bayer decides to quit making and selling the product, how many farmers will attend “the last round up” for glyphosate.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.