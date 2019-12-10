STU ELLIS: The last 'round up' for glyphosate

47 thousand 200. Or 47,200. Regardless how it is written, it is a big number. Maybe not in the galactic terms, but certainly in terms of the number of lawsuits filed with courts seeking damages from a single company for a single product.

Bayer, the German-based chemical, pharmaceutical and agronomic giant, says it has been named defendant in 47,200 lawsuits alleging that glyphosate was carcinogenic and caused health issues for someone. For the agriculturally unwashed, glyphosate is a herbicide that kills most, but not all plants, and is best known with the brand name of Roundup.

Glyphosate was developed by Monsanto, which in 2018 was acquired by Bayer, wanting to increase its agronomic footprint in the United States with Monsanto seed and crop protection technology. When the deal was finalized, Bayer owned the glyphosate assets, and also found out that it owned the glyphosate liabilities.

Previously, little had surfaced about any significant lawsuits against Monsanto regarding the health effects of glyphosate. The company maintained it was safe, the Environmental Protection Agency maintained it was safe, and hundreds of other agencies around the world signed off as well. Then an agency of the World Health Organization raised questions about glyphosate, that were later discounted by a variety of authorities.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}