STU ELLIS: The next big thing

You were taught by your parents to “not put all your eggs in one basket.”

They were told the same by their parents, and the same message has reverberated for generations. You have not passed it along because your kids would ask what a basket is, and tell you eggs come from the grocery store.

But you know what I mean.

Agriculture, in some ways, is guilty of putting too many eggs in the same basket. Maybe not all, but maybe more than should be there. And there are a couple of examples that could teach some painful lessons, unless the risk is spread out.

The first is China. China will likely buy a billion bushels each of corn and soybeans from the United States during a marketing year. Chinese purchases have pulled down the carry-outs of both commodities to the point that supplies are tight and that is what has pushed up prices rapidly in the face of a potential drought-shortened crop.

Those high commodity prices have made agriculture giddy to the point that we want to be China’s main supplier, and guarantee strong commodity prices year after year. But it may not come to fruition because China does not want to become as dependent on the United States as we would like.

But corn and soybean growers are not the only ones currying favor from Chinese buyers because China is currently driving the U.S. pork market with massive purchases to keep its populace happy in the wake of continued disease problems in China’s swine herd. Once those issues are resolved China is expected to resume its long-term position as the world’s largest producer of pork, and no longer the world’s largest importer of pork.

That is more easily done than China’s farm policy shifting its production into road gear and no longer needing to rely on imported grain. China has not always been the largest importer, albeit it will need some level of imports for the government to maintain peace among its constituents. The point is, U.S. commodity groups need to diversify their export sales book to ensure there is always a strong demand if China is not buying as much

Another example of too many eggs in a basket is ethanol, which consumes twice as much corn as exporters, but nearly as much as the livestock feeders. What would happen to those five billion bushels of corn going to ethanol refineries if the Biden administration succeeds in switching to electricity-based transportation? Ethanol trade groups insist their product is here to stay, but will demand for it grow as much as the supply of corn will grow in the next few years?

Do we need a new use for corn that will consume five billion bushels, or do we need a new use for ethanol that will consume 14 billion gallons?

Either way, commodity groups need to always be forward thinking and looking out for the next big thing that will consume a U.S. agriculture product that will help underpin the farm economy.

Farmers like the taste of higher commodity prices.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

