STU ELLIS: The repair-modify nuance and how it plays out on the farm

The big news in the farm shops and Corn Belt coffee shops is a six-page document signed last week in Puerto Rico. Those six pages detail the culmination of five years of discussions between the American Farm Bureau (AFBF) and Deere and Co. which define what farmers can and can’t do to their Deere tractors, combines, and other green-painted equipment that may have engine power.

Keeping farm equipment running is critical at certain times of the year. Tractors are needed for any tillage, and all planting. Combines are the home to many farmers during long days in the fall, and when equipment is down, and not running, time is lost. And on the farm, time is money, lots of money.

But calling a service technician from the local Deere dealership, or any farm equipment maker may not always get someone to the field within minutes. Like most industries, employees are hard to get, expensive to keep, and with today’s high tech farm equipment, it takes a long time to train someone. So, farm equipment may not be repaired that day, or that week.

As farm equipment became very high tech in the last 10-15 years, challenges increased in keeping it running. And when repairs were going to take a long time to accomplish, more and more farmers began doing the work themselves. Some of that was aided by younger generations who were more adept with computers and electronic equipment that is pervasive in tractors and combines.

You can see where the trend is going, and so could Deere executives, who made the decision to allow owners of their equipment to have access to service manuals online, and even consulting help to repair equipment. Repair equipment. Repair.

Some farmers went a step further and wanted to modify equipment, which Deere balked at, because some of that modification was being done to engines, with changes in emissions, and violations of EPA laws. A significant movement in the countryside is called “Right to Repair,” and leaders have convinced many state legislators to pass laws allowing “right to repair,” including any and all “modifications.”

For the last several years, Deere officials and American Farm Bureau leaders have been discussing what could and should be done, and that culminated last week with the six-page Memorandum of Understanding. It was signed by Deere and Farm Bureau where AFBF was holding its annual convention.

Illinois Farm Bureau President Rich Guebert had known about the initiative for a number of years and was pleased with the outcome, which officially allows “right to repair,” but not the “right to modify.” He said he personally did not want to purchase a used tractor that had been “modified” by the prior owner and not perform as he expected it to perform.

That was also the concern of Henry Wycoff, corporate service manager for AHW Deere dealerships in Illinois and Indiana. He said he was pleased with the step taken and has 10 customers who have been using Deere’s on-line service manuals and the computer linkage to identify and solve equipment issues, for a number of years with success.

That keeps farmers in the cab, instead of waiting days for a repair technician to arrive.

Watch now: Videos from the 2021 Farm Progress Show in Decatur Watch now: Farm Progress provides Ag Academy students with opportunity Watch now: Horse training demonstration at Farm progress Show Watch now: Country singer Lee Brice performs at the Farm Progress Show Watch now: Barn raising made easy with hydraulic lift system Watch Now: Linemen show off their pole climbing skills Watch now: Hylio’s AgroDrones at Farm Progress Show Watch now: Farm Progress brings crowds to Central Illinois Watch now: Micro-mini tractor competition Watch Now: South African farmers come to Central Illinois to help with harvest Watch now: North American Dog Diving at Farm Progress Watch Now: South African farmers from Monticello Watch Now: Monstermax 2 dazzles Farm Progress Show crowd Watch now:Governor Pritzker to announce the expansion of farmer mental health initiatives across Illinois. Watch now: What to know about this years Farm Progress Show Watch now: What is headlining the 2021 Farm Progress Show