STU ELLIS: The story of Ian and the 4Rs

As Hurricane Ian whips through the Caribbean and submerges a large section of western Florida, there is an irony that is developing.

The Tampa Bay target of the storm is the location of a substantial industry of phosphate mines that generate an important crop nutrient soon to be spread on many Corn Belt fields after harvest.

At this time, most of the phosphate needed this fall has either arrived in storage at fertilizer retailers or is in transit. Fertilizer authorities have expressed assurances to the farming community that the mining facilities are structurally sound and should not be expected to suffer any hurricane damage that would further increase the already record high prices of phosphate fertilizers.

Phosphate is already at least twice the price of a year ago, after China halted exports of its production, and the U.S. Commerce Department applied tariffs on phosphates imported from African mines suspected of being subsidized. Fortunately, Hurricane Ian may not cause any further expense for crop production in 2023.

A short distance west of where Ian is making landfall at Tampa, the Gulf hypoxic zone has been a headache for agriculture for many years. The region is considered a “dead zone” for plant and animal sea life, thanks to high levels of nutrients flowing into the area that cause excess algae growth, which dies and consumes oxygen needed by sea creatures.

Over the past five years, the hypoxic zone has averaged about 5,500 square miles, but in August, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration measured the zone at just under 4,300 square miles. That 20% loss in size is an indication of the efforts made by Corn Belt farmers to be more judicious in their application of fertilizers for crop production.

While a myriad of factors has caused fertilizer prices to explode in the past year, with expectations for reducing their application this fall and next spring, they would have had no impact on the reduction in size of the hypoxic zone in the Gulf of Mexico. Those efforts began long before the cost of fertilizer began to climb upward.

Spurring the move by farmers has been the work of the Nutrient Resource and Education Council (NREC) and the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association (IFCA). With 75 cents per ton of fertilizer sold by IFCA member companies, NREC sponsors millions of dollars’ worth of research to educate farmers about better agronomic practices, particularly with nitrogen and phosphate use.

Nitrogen and phosphates are the primary nutrients that depart farm fields through tiles, and are carried down streams and rivers to the Gulf of Mexico. Both groups regularly remind farmers that nutrients should be the Right fertilizer source, at the Right rate, at the Right time and in the Right place; known as the “4R strategy.”

With the U.S. environmental Protection Agency monitoring nutrients found in river water, and prepared to restrict fertilizer application, farmers know their own voluntary efforts will not be as severe as EPA restrictions would be. The latter could curtail any hope of profitability.