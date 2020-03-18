STU ELLIS: There is a mix of good and bad when it comes to the effects of coronavirus on agriculture

The corona virus may not be everywhere, but there is an impact everywhere from the pandemic. And agriculture is in the middle of it.

Farmers in tractors doing spring fieldwork are about as socially distanced as one can get, but the virus has certainly impacted the way agriculture is financed.

Since agricultural commodities are considered speculative investments, just like stock values for public corporations, prices for grain and soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade have been whipsawed just like equities on the New York Stock Exchange.

Since mid-February when the impact of the virus became headline news, May corn has lost 40 cents per bushel, as has the new crop December futures contract. During the same time, May soybean futures have lost 70 cents of their value, again, similar to the new crop November soybean contract.

Individual investors and investment fund managers have bailed out of commodity investments just like stocks, retreating to more stable investments in bonds.