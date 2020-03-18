STU ELLIS: There is a mix of good and bad when it comes to the effects of coronavirus on agriculture

The corona virus may not be everywhere, but there is an impact everywhere from the pandemic. And agriculture is in the middle of it.
Farmers in tractors doing spring fieldwork are about as socially distanced as one can get, but the virus has certainly impacted the way agriculture is financed.
Since agricultural commodities are considered speculative investments, just like stock values for public corporations, prices for grain and soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade have been whipsawed just like equities on the New York Stock Exchange.
Since mid-February when the impact of the virus became headline news, May corn has lost 40 cents per bushel, as has the new crop December futures contract. During the same time, May soybean futures have lost 70 cents of their value, again, similar to the new crop November soybean contract.
Individual investors and investment fund managers have bailed out of commodity investments just like stocks, retreating to more stable investments in bonds.
Moe Agostino, senior risk management specialist at Farms.com believes that COVID-19 has a predictable, three month, regional-life cycle, and he says that the world’s history of these events bears that out, “You go back to 1958 Asian Flu, Spanish Flu of 1918, the Black Death of the 1600’s. What they all have in common is the fear, the panic, but it’s three months and done. I think that everybody just needs to take a vacation if you can, and just relax and chill, and we’ll be fine.”
Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics and Consulting LLC, in Atchison, Kansas, says the measure of economic impact and hit to demand will be seen over the next month or so. “It’s just too early to tell exactly what the physical or material economic impact is going to be, and therefore, what the actual demand hit or non-hit to the market will take place. We haven’t lost a lot of demand at this point.”
While commodity prices have dropped 10%, not near the 30% drop in the Wall Street equities market, agriculture has avoided that blood bath. But there also may be a hidden benefit. As investors purchased bonds, the demand drove down interest rates, and with the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates significantly, there is a silver lining in the dark Corona cloud.
Agriculture is debt-heavy currently, debt that can be re-financed at significantly lower interest rates than earlier this year. Tim Koch, the chief credit officer for Farm Credit Services of America, says, "We're at a point I don't think most of us have ever seen on the 10-year Treasury, so long-term rates that we're quoting people on real estate loans are as low as — I always struggle to say ever — but certainly in recent memory.”
"When rates tick down, it's really a good time to reduce an expense item in the interest you're paying, and that can be done by refinancing your current real estate, but also by consolidating what you're paying for equipment and other types of debt,” says Brian Philpot, CEO of Ag America, a farmland lender.
Thanks, corona, I think.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.