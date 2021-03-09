STU ELLIS: Thing are becoming a little more clear in the Corn Belt

To a great degree, 2021 is coming more into focus for the typical Corn Belt farmer. But he or she still has a lot of decisions to make that will determine the success of their operation when the books are balanced at the end of this year.

The biggest change from last year is COVID-19. A year ago, agriculture, like the rest of the US, was still learning what it was and how to conduct business without personal contact in a highly personal contact industry. While masks are still recommended today, friends and business acquaintances are noticeably more recognizable.

Planting decisions are closer to being made than they were several weeks ago. While changes may still come on some farms, seed orders are being delivered, and some fields will be planted this week with early beans. Having a soybean crop to deliver in August would be profitable. While local cash prices are not quoted for early August delivery, they could be worth upwards of $2 per bushel more than those delivered just a few weeks later.

Some farmers will take that chance to get several loads of new beans into the elevator or the processor or a barge terminal, and risk the chance of a killing frost in April that will negate their efforts which will not be covered by crop insurance because the field was planted earlier than allowed by their policy.