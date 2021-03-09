STU ELLIS: Thing are becoming a little more clear in the Corn Belt

To a great degree, 2021 is coming more into focus for the typical Corn Belt farmer. But he or she still has a lot of decisions to make that will determine the success of their operation when the books are balanced at the end of this year.
The biggest change from last year is COVID-19. A year ago, agriculture, like the rest of the US, was still learning what it was and how to conduct business without personal contact in a highly personal contact industry. While masks are still recommended today, friends and business acquaintances are noticeably more recognizable.
Planting decisions are closer to being made than they were several weeks ago. While changes may still come on some farms, seed orders are being delivered, and some fields will be planted this week with early beans. Having a soybean crop to deliver in August would be profitable. While local cash prices are not quoted for early August delivery, they could be worth upwards of $2 per bushel more than those delivered just a few weeks later.
Some farmers will take that chance to get several loads of new beans into the elevator or the processor or a barge terminal, and risk the chance of a killing frost in April that will negate their efforts which will not be covered by crop insurance because the field was planted earlier than allowed by their policy.
Crop insurance for 2021 is clearly in focus. It is Expensive, with the capital “E.” But that is because of the factors going into the guarantee. The guaranteed price and the recent price volatility on the futures market have caused premium costs to nearly double from 2020 for the same level of coverage.
Some farmers will roll back the coverage to save premium dollars. Others will pay the freight and know their production expenses were covered and collect a gold star when they pass their lender in the game of farming. But at least the details for 2021 are clear and a decision can be made by the Monday, March 15, deadline.
Tuesday’s USDA Supply and Demand Report also made decisions clearer. The USDA re-published its February data in March report without a single change for US corn and soybean crops. Small, but expected, changes were made in the South American crop estimates, but nothing that was a game changer for the Corn Belt farmer’s marketing decision.
While most farmers know what they are going to plant, and the USDA has collected sample data from corn and soybean growing states, those statistics will not be public until March 31. At that time the USDA will issue its Prospective Plantings Report that is expected to show a substantial increase for soybean acreage, and a lesser, but still significant, increase in corn acres.
While the market has been trading those numbers for several weeks, they will not really be known until March 31 and something different than what the market thinks could send prices soaring or plummeting and some farmers will feel they need to respond with changes in their plans.
That is still a pending decision for a few.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.