STU ELLIS: This is getting serious

We are in the middle of one of the world’s greatest breadbaskets.

Planting was delayed until last week, when Illinois farmers jumped from 2% planted on May 8 to 49% planted on May 15 for corn. Unfortunately, that is about the limit of the good news.

High speed planters will spend the rest of this week, and some of next in the shed, thanks to incessant precipitation. It will be hard to tell when planting will resume in the Corn Belt to any great degree. But Central Illinois is not in the worst shape, by a long shot.

Compared to the 5-year average, the U.S. planting pace for corn, soybeans and spring wheat is 14% behind. While that may not seem too bad, there are some serious shortfalls in states where the market is expecting strong production. Iowa is 23% off the 5-year pace. Minnesota is 39% off the 5-year pace. Typically, Minnesota is number four in corn production behind the “3-I” states.

The Dakotas are more like lakes than farm fields, where millions of acres are not expected to be planted at all this year. Floodwaters extend for miles in aerial views, and that was before the latest 5-inch rain washed down the Red River Valley.

The market is taking notice. On Monday, wheat was up the daily trading limit, thanks to the dimming future of a big spring wheat crop in the Dakotas and restrictions on wheat being exported by India to needy countries. July wheat is well over $12 per bushel.

Corn was also up Monday, nearly 30 cents per bushel for corn from the 2021 harvest, and nearly 20 cents for the new crop. While current supplies are getting tight, there is parallel concern about sufficient supplies from the new crop.

Globally, there are widespread issues that are feeding the bullish attitude, and with good reason. Since Ukrainian production is expected to be cut in half, and with greater restrictions on how much will be exportable, many world leaders are concerned about increased chances for famine.

For the past two years South American crops have been stunted by La Nina, and now, climate forecasters are indicating La Nina will be returning again to trim corn and soybean yields in Brazil and Argentina at this time next year.

The drought that has impacted the western half of the U.S., has not really reached corn and soybean production areas in the Midwest. However, it has strongly impacted wheat production areas on the High Plains, one of the reasons for wheat prices skyrocketing.

That same climatic impact has also extended into Canada, which had poor crops last year and is short of soil moisture again this year. That means lesser production of wheat and canola. A good canola crop is important because of global oilseed demand, in the wake of Indonesia restricting palm oil exports.

Nations that are on the brink of having insufficient food will see supplies rationed, regardless of cost. The U.S. consumers will have sufficient supplies, but they will be rationed by price.

Both scenarios will be serious.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.

