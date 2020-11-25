STU ELLIS: Through it all, farmers have reasons to be thankful

Higher market prices typically result from a short crop, but those last only a short time until the market sorts out the numbers and it is rationed by pricing. Or high market prices periodically result from an increased demand, which is usually longer in term, and offers more stability. It is rare when both of those coincide, but that is what happened this summer. 2020 was a two’fer!

Chinese demand for U.S. corn and soybeans called in one ear of the market, while the phone call in the other ear described how crop yields were dropping and the one-time large carryout would diminish. And farmers quickly knew their prayers had been answered. The only unknown is how high the market will go until prices ration the demand.

There are two significant factors on the horizon that will slow down the price acceleration at the Chicago Board of Trade. One of those is when China decides its current needs for corn and soybeans are covered and orders from Gulf and Pacific Northwest export terminals will slow down. The other is the availability of the Brazilian and Argentine corn and soybean crops, which will begin to ship out in February from South American ports.