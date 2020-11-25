STU ELLIS: Through it all, farmers have reasons to be thankful

Do farmers have anything for which to be thankful?
Only the biggest bull market since 2012 when the Renewable Fuel Standard floored the ethanol accelerator on corn prices.
Around Thursday’s dinner table on Rural Route 4, when family members share what they are thankful for, the most common thing said will be, “Thank you, Lord, for the corn and soybean market!”
Although many farmers sold some of their crops before prices took off on Aug. 10, they have been able to take advantage of prices that no one in the market predicted. And many of them are taking advantage of the fact that high prices have spilled over to the 2021 crop, and have booked substantial percentages of next year’s corn and bean crops.
At the start of the week, December 2021 corn prices only trailed current futures prices by 15 cents. While there was $1.40 difference in January futures for this year and next year’s soybeans, prices for the 2021 crop are well over $10 per bushel, offering profitability for soybean production.
Market prices like those are what farmers have been begging to see for the past three years, when salve from ad hoc trade payments was used to sooth farmers’ financial wounds suffered in tariff wars. While individual farmers and farm association leaders all stressed preference for the market to work, their prayers have been answered in the past four months.
Higher market prices typically result from a short crop, but those last only a short time until the market sorts out the numbers and it is rationed by pricing. Or high market prices periodically result from an increased demand, which is usually longer in term, and offers more stability. It is rare when both of those coincide, but that is what happened this summer. 2020 was a two’fer!
Chinese demand for U.S. corn and soybeans called in one ear of the market, while the phone call in the other ear described how crop yields were dropping and the one-time large carryout would diminish. And farmers quickly knew their prayers had been answered. The only unknown is how high the market will go until prices ration the demand.
There are two significant factors on the horizon that will slow down the price acceleration at the Chicago Board of Trade. One of those is when China decides its current needs for corn and soybeans are covered and orders from Gulf and Pacific Northwest export terminals will slow down. The other is the availability of the Brazilian and Argentine corn and soybean crops, which will begin to ship out in February from South American ports.
The joker card that remains in the deck is named La Nina, and that climate driver which is alive and well in the Pacific Ocean, not only delayed much of the planting in Brazil, but has now dried out the sky over southern Brazil and most of Argentina. Necessary showers are skimpy and short-lived and are stressing yields that China hopes to import after the coming harvest.
In this case, U.S. farmers are not praying for rain, and have already said, “Amen.”
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
