STU ELLIS: Try something different this time

It was a year ago when the White House and China announced they had an agreement to end the tariff war, and that China would buy $72 billion worth of agricultural commodities during 2020 and 2021. That was the headline then and commodities traders have watched weekly for news about Chinese purchases of corn, soybeans, and dozens of other farm products.

But there were some hidden headlines, and the results of one of those surfaced last week. China had pledged to more quickly approve genetic changes in U.S. grains, and subsequently announced it would accept imported corn with new genetic-based toxins designed to be more lethal to corn rootworm. Farmers have been spending billions of dollars annually to eradicate corn rootworms that reduce yields. It is an expensive pest.

The new genetic bullet is based on RNA (ribonucleic acid), instead of DNA (deoxynucleic acid), and is being bred into seed corn that corn rootworms have not been exposed to before and have built up genetic resistance. It is called SmartStaxPro, and you’ll be seeing television commercials next fall and winter enticing farmers to plant it for the 2022 growing season.