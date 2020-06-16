STU ELLIS: Two scenarios, neither one ideal, offer farmers chance at profitability

Interestingly, about one third of farm income has been in the form of a farm program payment in the past year. Where would farmers be without the largess from USDA? Only the ones with no debt and farming their own land would be able to continue, but that defines a miniscule percentage of farmers.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the breath away from the ag economy to the tune of $60 billion according to estimates of the American Farm Bureau. That includes lower prices for grain and livestock, and a serious gash out of the biofuels industry. Farm Bureau lobbyists are urging more funding to avoid a collapse of the farm economy.

Before COVID-19, farm prices were falling with the tension between the U.S. and its biggest customer, China. Once an agreement was signed in January, the coronavirus was upon us. And the blend has yielded a concoction that has poisoned the farm economy. Black swan events they are called.

So, what is going to happen with farm profitability? There will be some farmers who visit with land owners and farm managers and come away with some relief. Others will not, and will be in jeopardy of being replaced as the operator of certain rented acreage.