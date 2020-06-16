STU ELLIS: Two scenarios, neither one ideal, offer farmers chance at profitability

If grain farmers want any chance of profitability, University of Illinois Farm Management Specialist Gary Schnitkey says there are only two alternatives. Those are to reduce the cash rent they pay to land owners next year or depend on more government funds distributed to agriculture.
The former could result in losing rented acreage to another farmer. And the latter has no guarantees that it will occur. Oh, there are some good chances, since this is an election year, but farm program payments in the past year have left out some commodities and short-changed some compared to other commodities.
University ag economists across the Corn Belt have been releasing reports similar to that of Schnitkey, trying to lay out the bare facts that the farm economy continues to fall, along with net farm income. Once in the $130 billion range, the latest estimates hover in the $80 billion level.
Schnitkey bases his forecast on grain prices for the large crop in the field. If yield estimates hold, corn will be about $3 per bushel and soybeans slightly above $8. The U.S. Department of Agriculture agrees with that, and the larger the crop, the lower the prices fall.
The Kansas City Federal Reserve economist Nathan Kauffman calculates in the past decade that commodity prices have dropped to 80% of what they were in 2011, and direct government payments to farmers have risen from 10% of farm income to nearly 40% of farm income.
Interestingly, about one third of farm income has been in the form of a farm program payment in the past year. Where would farmers be without the largess from USDA? Only the ones with no debt and farming their own land would be able to continue, but that defines a miniscule percentage of farmers.
The coronavirus pandemic has taken the breath away from the ag economy to the tune of $60 billion according to estimates of the American Farm Bureau. That includes lower prices for grain and livestock, and a serious gash out of the biofuels industry. Farm Bureau lobbyists are urging more funding to avoid a collapse of the farm economy.
Before COVID-19, farm prices were falling with the tension between the U.S. and its biggest customer, China. Once an agreement was signed in January, the coronavirus was upon us. And the blend has yielded a concoction that has poisoned the farm economy. Black swan events they are called.
So, what is going to happen with farm profitability? There will be some farmers who visit with land owners and farm managers and come away with some relief. Others will not, and will be in jeopardy of being replaced as the operator of certain rented acreage.
The Senate is considering another financial package for agriculture, but there have been so many, a growing number of members of Congress are becoming calloused, and others are wanting to tack on a variety of legislative ornaments that could result in failure of the bill.
The USDA will have special funding in hand in July, and that may be the election handout that Schnitkey suggests could happen.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
