STU ELLIS: Vilsack takes aim at those gouging farmers

Generally, the secretary of agriculture position is considered to be a mild, sort of a milk toast kind of job.
Tom Vilsack may have been that his first time around in the Obama administration. But last week, anyone thinking that, and then hearing his thoughts about fertilizer and farm chemical price dynamics, got a rude awakening.
It was truly a “Whoa! Did you hear that?” type of moment when he was attending the convention of state agriculture directors.
Speaking to the group, he was asked about supply chain issues and high input prices, something farmers are dealing with daily with exceeding frustration. He first talked about expanding markets and using precision farming technologies to increase efficiency of fertilizer and chemical use. That was a totally expected answer that anyone could have foreseen.
Then BOOM!!! Vilsack said, “We are asking it of the Justice Department -- are all of these price increases absolutely justified?"
Farmers, most of them aligned with the GOP and happy to gladhand with former Secretary Sonny Perdue, will probably line up a country mile to shake Vilsack’s hand on that one.
In all likelihood what got his ire was a quote in the Wall Street Journal last week from Corteva CEO Chuck Magro, who was talking about supply chain issues, shortage of chemical products, and how his company would be financially impacted. Stockholders want to know that information, and his response was appropriate for the Wall Street reader.
After all, the comment was made to stock analysts and stockholders in a typical quarterly conference call about corporate earnings.
Magro said his company could handle any change of flow and raise prices to compensate, “and then some.” What would tickle an investor’s fancy would be a pain in the neck for a farmer, and apparently was a burr under the Vilsack saddle. “Farmers don’t need, ‘and then some,’” said Vilsack, who added, “shame on anybody to his trying to take advantage of the circumstances.”
Vilsack confirmed later that the Department of Justice would be asking questions about price hikes and whether they are justified by the market, “as opposed to ‘and then some.’”
What does an investigation of that that type look like? Agriculture will be closely watching to find out and the Washington news corps that spends its time at 14th and Independence in USDA headquarters will be frequently calling the media staff of the Justice Department to ask, “How’s that investigation going into higher prices for fertilizers and farm chemicals?”
They will also be asking, “Has the FBI interviewed Chuck Magro yet about how he quantifies, ‘and then some?’” “When will farmers know what companies were putting their thumb on the scale?” “What are penalties for price gouging?” “Are penalties imposed on corporations or corporate executives?”
Yes, the farm reporters in Washington and throughout the Corn Belt will be quite busy working on this story and asking questions for a long time, “and then some.”
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.