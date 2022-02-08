STU ELLIS: Weather or not, farmers have changed

What was it that has changed farmer’s minds about climate change? Less than 10 years ago, anyone suggesting the climate was changing would have been laughed out of the coffee shop or banned from the elevator office. But today, there is a changed attitude.

A few farmers are on both ends of the spectrum. But instead of the vast majority being on the side of disbelieving, they are probably much more scattered across the entire spectrum and the majority closer to the middle than a decade ago.

Has it been the increased temperatures?

It has not been governmental politics. While the Trump administration staunchly worked against any policy that acknowledged climate change, the Biden administration has been the polar opposite. And since more farmers lined up with Trump than Biden, the change in administration probably had very little to do with any farmers climbing onto a bandwagon traveling in a different direction.

This week has seen some interesting developments in that regard. On Monday, Agriculture Secretary Vilsack made a major speech that announced USDA would invest $1 billion to support climate change projects by the Biden administration. That was not as big as the news that the funds would come from the Commodity Credit Corporation, which is the USDA’s wallet for programs that underwrite farm subsidy payments.

Most farmers will remember the multiple payments that the Trump administration handed out under the term Market Facilitation Payments, designed to reimburse farmers suffering low commodity prices resulting from the trade war with China. Those funds came from the CCC, and that account had to be replenished frequently.

But even though Vilsack is tapping the CCC to fund “climate-smart programs” in agriculture, there has been little push back. American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall used his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon to say, “Voluntary, incentive-based pilot projects are a great first step to identify barriers and ensure farmers and ranchers of all sizes can participate no matter where they are located or what they produce. Farm Bureau commends USDA’s effort to help implement climate-smart practices.”

That would not have been said 15 months ago.

Has the change been due to increased torrential rain?

National Corn Growers President Chris Edgington responded to the Vilsack announcement, saying, “As farmers, we are committed to being good stewards of the land and to addressing environmental issues. We are pleased that USDA is addressing climate challenges with a voluntary, incentive-based approach that recognizes the need to provide flexibility for farmers.”

Brad Doyle, American Soybean Association president, said, “America’s soybean farmers welcome opportunities to grow sustainable markets for their crops, including as food, feed, biofuels, and other biobased goods, and through export programs. Unlocking a new climate-smart commodity marketplace is a positive next step for our industry, and we are pleased to see what innovations this pilot program delivers.”

Whatever the reason, fear of hotter summer temperatures, fear of heavier rains, or some other weather factor, Vilsack and the Biden administration have received a favorable forecast from farm leaders.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

