STU ELLIS: What a mess!

A half hour windstorm in central Iowa has caused farmers a minimum of two years, and as much as the rest of their productive years, to effect a recovery.
The Aug.10 derecho wind cut an 80 mile wide swath across Iowa, impacting 14 million acres of crops. Four million acres of corn were flattened.
Another 4 million acres of corn was blown into a tangled mess that will not allow typical harvesting. Combines will be able to go through the field only one way, losing valuable time making a return trip on bare ground. Farmers with undamaged combines are lucky. Many were damaged when the wind tore apart machine sheds.
And farmers will be lucky if they have anywhere to haul harvested grain. Within the wind pattern at estimated 120 million bushels of commercial and on-farm grain storage was damaged to the point of being unusable. Bins that were empty collapsed or were tumbled out into fields. Bins that were filled fared well. But replacement of those hundreds of grain bins and the required grain handling equipment could take several years.
Iowa Farm Bureau President Craig Hill said, “It’s dashed the hopes of a lot of our farmers. Some will be able to recover, others will not. We will depend a lot on insurance and disaster relief. But this will be years until we recover completely, and some farmers will take this opportunity to retire or find a career somewhere else other than the farm.”
Farmers who are pulling up their boot straps are being challenged by what to do with the unharvestable corn. Typical pieces of tillage equipment are not made to cut up and bury a thick blanket of cornstalks. Iowa State University agronomists have been testing numerous pieces of tillage equipment to find the best.
A significant challenge will be corn that will voluntarily grow from the downed stalks. Farmers hope as much as possible will germinate this fall and be killed off by the winter. However, a lot will germinate next spring and create havoc in 2021 fields. It is best controlled if those fields are planted with soybeans next spring and the corn is killed with soybean resistant herbicides.
Another challenge will be to determine how the fertility will be next spring when that heavy blanket of corn is incorporated into the soil. Corn pulls a lot of phosphorus and potassium out of the soil and that is hauled off to be fed to livestock or processed into food and fuel. But those nutrients will remain in the field, and determining how much fertilizer is needed for the 2021 crop will be a challenge.
President Trump visited the area soon after the storm and promised aid to governmental units, but that did not include farmers. Federal lawmakers from Iowa are pushing the USDA for financial assistance that would cover the loss of 725 million bushels of corn and 153 million bushels of soybeans, as well as homes, grain bins, machine sheds, and farm equipment.
