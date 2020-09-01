STU ELLIS: What a mess!

Farmers who are pulling up their boot straps are being challenged by what to do with the unharvestable corn. Typical pieces of tillage equipment are not made to cut up and bury a thick blanket of cornstalks. Iowa State University agronomists have been testing numerous pieces of tillage equipment to find the best.

A significant challenge will be corn that will voluntarily grow from the downed stalks. Farmers hope as much as possible will germinate this fall and be killed off by the winter. However, a lot will germinate next spring and create havoc in 2021 fields. It is best controlled if those fields are planted with soybeans next spring and the corn is killed with soybean resistant herbicides.

Another challenge will be to determine how the fertility will be next spring when that heavy blanket of corn is incorporated into the soil. Corn pulls a lot of phosphorus and potassium out of the soil and that is hauled off to be fed to livestock or processed into food and fuel. But those nutrients will remain in the field, and determining how much fertilizer is needed for the 2021 crop will be a challenge.