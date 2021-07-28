STU ELLIS: What’s happening here?

For years, Illinois farmers have produced corn and soybeans. They are treated as family, but they have their own separate needs.

Crop nutrition is different. The planter has to be set for each. They are harvested with different combine headers.

Most obviously, they are planted in their own field, and not mixed together. Fields are rotated, but that is as close as soybeans come to corn, when one talks about physical crops.

And that is the way it used to be with the corn and soybean organizations in Illinois. Illinois Corn Growers had their programming, had their separate meetings, and politely acknowledged the Illinois Soybean Association, but from a distance. And the Illinois Soybean Association was the same; polite to corn, if they happened to see each other at a statewide event.

But that has changed, and changed in a massive way, says retiring Soybean Board Chair Doug Schroeder. In the past 18 months the staff and farmer leaders of Illinois Corn Growers and Illinois Soybean Association have become friends. They talk, they plan, they meet, they socialize, they compare notes, they solve joint challenges.

Farmers leading those two groups 30 years ago must be wondering if their offspring got into the corn ethanol.

In his column in a monthly publication by the Illinois Soybean Association, CEO John Lumpe touts the “Power of Two.” He specifically points out that Illinois Corn and Illinois Soybean Associations will be housed in a join exhibit at this year’s Farm Progress Show at Progress City. “And we are looking forward to showing you all the things we can do when we work together.”

One of the obvious cooperative projects is in their co-funding of Precision Conservation Management. IL Corn began the program five years ago to show farmers the financial savings in reduced tillage. Recently IL Soy joined to allow he program to double in size.

Both have also been cooperating by jointly supporting and promoting educational webinars for farmers designed to improve their business acumen.

Lumpe is recent arrival to Illinois agriculture, having worked in similar fields in the state of Ohio where there has been a longer history of joint cooperation of commodity groups. One is his first initiatives was to visit IL Corn, introduce himself and suggest an amicable relationship. Schroeder said when IL Soy was looking for a new CEO, that was one of the important factors to consider, and the IL Soy board of directors was behind the initiative.

Executive Director Rodney Weinzierl, who has been in place for a couple decades, says he’s not changed. The new attitude came to town with Lumpe.

Whatever it was, it has not slowly evolved, but has been a significant major revolution in attitude that has been a welcome breath of fresh air for those in agriculture who have noticed and are quite excited about the opportunities that will evolve from the commodity brotherhood.

The are no longer fierce competitors, nor friendly rivals, but brothers in the bond working together for the benefit if every farmer who grows both corn and soybeans.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

