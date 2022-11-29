STU ELLIS: What’s on your grocery list today?

In a short 305 days, the 2018 Farm Bill will expire, and U.S. agriculture will not have the Congressionally mandated rules that guide the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. food machine.

Whoa! Stop! Do not run to the grocery store and stock up on bread and milk as you would in expectation of a winter storm. That is not necessary. There will be food on the shelves come Oct. 1 if Congress does not get a replacement approved by the end of this fiscal year.

Bread will be baked. Cows will be milked. And fake meat will grow in petri dishes that have taken over metropolitan office buildings once occupied before COVID. Grocery stores will have food, so there is no worry for consumers. Farmers, whether they raise corn, cotton, or cranberries will still be at work, but the business plan on their computer will be devoid of some numbers. And their agreements with the USDA will not be ready for signing for the next fiscal year.

Congress must buckle down and write a 2023 Farm Bill first. The order of the day will be to refrain from high-fives with fellow political party members and listen to the ideas presented by members on the other side of the political aisle. Some of those ideas will be good ones, and others may work with some novel negotiation.

With only one vote majorities for the House and Senate Agriculture Committees, the chairs of both will have to look across the aisle in the committee rooms to secure enough votes for passage of initiatives with their respective Farm Bill proposals. And when it comes to House and Senate Floor votes, radical proposals will prevent any hope of passage of this important legislation.

What does that mean for the process between now and the end of September? It will require agreement on the food and nutrition programs in the Farm Bill, which comprise 80% of the cost. The 40 House members who represent rural districts will need the support of 178 other House members representing urban and suburban Congressional districts who are pleased enough with food and nutrition provisions that they will vote yes.

Other elements of the Farm Bill, which include crop insurance and price support programs, will be closely examined by all urban and suburban members of Congress to ensure there are no “hand-outs” to farmers that are out of line for taxpayers.

The remaining part of the Farm Bill, conservation, could easily be the key that unlocks the doorway to passage. Republicans do not like the climate-focused programs proposed in the past two years by the USDA. But, those could be “morphed” into soil health and conservation initiatives, which are favored by Democrats, and acceptable to Republicans with the right titles, labels, names and terminology.

As such, just a small amount of give and take on the issue of conservation, could become a legislative victory for agriculture in the form of a 2023 Farm Bill.

And with that, grab a notepad and plan your weekly grocery list. The shelves are stocked.