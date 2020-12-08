STU ELLIS: What was that name again?

The Biden Administration has yet to nominate anyone for secretary of agriculture, although several names are floating to the top.
The successful candidate could be Tom Vilsack, who was secretary during the Obama administration, or it could be Collin Peterson, departing chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. Both would likely get quick Senate confirmation.
Or it could be Rep. Marcia Fudge, a Democratic congresswoman from Cleveland, who is campaigning hard for the job, and whose demographics, experience on the House Agriculture Committee, and portfolio of prepared issues make her attractive to a cadre of Biden advisors.
South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn, who has one of the louder voices in the ear of President-elect Biden, recently endorsed Rep. Fudge for USDA secretary. Clyburn wants a secretary who is focused on the majority of the USDA budget, not someone focused primarily on rural America.
If it turns out to be Rep. Fudge or someone from her circles, the USDA may no longer exist, figuratively. That is the recommendation of a pair of New York Times writers whose Dec. 3 opinion piece would cause the typical American farmer to say a bad word. Ricardo Salvador, of the Union of Concerned Scientists, and former Times columnist Mark Bittman, say, “It’s time the secretary of agriculture leverages the department’s impact for more than the benefit of agribusiness.”
They look at USDA’s nearly $150 billion annual budget and call for the USDA to be more responsive to 65% of that budget and less response to the remaining 35%, which includes everything in agriculture, forestry, economics, rural development and research. The majority of the USDA budget is devoted to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and a variety of other nutrition and social programs, for which Rep. Fudge has been the primary congressional crusader.
Support Local Journalism
Salvador and Bittman say USDA is a “backwater that matters only to the nation’s two million farmers.” They contend “USDA spends hundreds of millions on rural infrastructure but leaves broad sections of the rural population behind.”
They go on to say, “Even with this aid, the U.S.D.A. supports a system that, overall, prioritizes trade and profit at the expense of most farmers, the environment and everyday Americans — instead of encouraging a food system that provides a thriving livelihood for farmers and farmworkers, environmental protection and healthy food for all.
“At best, 7 percent of farmers are able to make a living from farming; food chain workers earn poverty wages; large-scale agriculture poisons land, water and air and contributes mightily to climate change; and good food is available only to the relatively wealthy.”
Fact checkers would report that most of what Salvador and Bittman write can be statistically refuted.
Facts or not, they are entitled to their opinion, which is, “The secretary should use the department’s vaunted research and extension capacity to support a food system that can rebuild rural economies, regenerate ecological capital, mitigate climate change and provide nourishing food for all. While we’re at it, we might as well change the department’s name from its archaic, misleading misnomer to something that reflects the country’s needs: a Department of Food and Well Being.
The name D.F.W.B. won’t fly on Rural Route 4. But that may not matter.
Gallery: Farm Progress through the years
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
Central Progress Avenue 8.30.17.jpg
Farm Progress Show 8.30.17.jpg
SECONDARY/INSIDE
111417-blm-loc-2brandt
FARM PROGRESS 7
Perdue_Sonny 4 8.30.17.jpg
Ring_Larry 1 08.31.17.jpg
Corbin_Easton 5 08.31.17.jpg
DuPont Pioneer tent 8.30.17.jpg
Farm Progress
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.