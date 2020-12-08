STU ELLIS: What was that name again?

The Biden Administration has yet to nominate anyone for secretary of agriculture, although several names are floating to the top.

The successful candidate could be Tom Vilsack, who was secretary during the Obama administration, or it could be Collin Peterson, departing chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. Both would likely get quick Senate confirmation.

Or it could be Rep. Marcia Fudge, a Democratic congresswoman from Cleveland, who is campaigning hard for the job, and whose demographics, experience on the House Agriculture Committee, and portfolio of prepared issues make her attractive to a cadre of Biden advisors.

South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn, who has one of the louder voices in the ear of President-elect Biden, recently endorsed Rep. Fudge for USDA secretary. Clyburn wants a secretary who is focused on the majority of the USDA budget, not someone focused primarily on rural America.