STU ELLIS: What will the Fed do next week?

When the Federal Reserve governors and other members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet next week, their challenge will be to determine what action, if any, is still needed to address the Covid-19’s negative impact on the economy.

Congress and the White House seemingly have an easier task of creating fiscal projects to foster spending.

But the Federal Reserve has a tougher challenge of nudging monetary policy to ensure the political projects do not fall flat on their face and ruin the nation’s economy. Fed economists have been “taking the temperature” of commercial bankers for the past several weeks to determine depth of the nation’s economic problems, and reported those in the latest issue of the Beige Book.

The FOMC uses the publication to find out what is happening outside Federal Reserve network, and in the latest book, they are getting an earful about Covid-19. For example, David Oppedahl, agricultural economist at the Chicago Fed, writes, “Income prospects for the agricultural sector deteriorated substantially as the spread of the coronavirus led to a dramatic fall in many commodity prices.