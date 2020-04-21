STU ELLIS: What will the Fed do next week?

When the Federal Reserve governors and other members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet next week, their challenge will be to determine what action, if any, is still needed to address the Covid-19’s negative impact on the economy.
Congress and the White House seemingly have an easier task of creating fiscal projects to foster spending.
But the Federal Reserve has a tougher challenge of nudging monetary policy to ensure the political projects do not fall flat on their face and ruin the nation’s economy. Fed economists have been “taking the temperature” of commercial bankers for the past several weeks to determine depth of the nation’s economic problems, and reported those in the latest issue of the Beige Book.
The FOMC uses the publication to find out what is happening outside Federal Reserve network, and in the latest book, they are getting an earful about Covid-19. For example, David Oppedahl, agricultural economist at the Chicago Fed, writes, “Income prospects for the agricultural sector deteriorated substantially as the spread of the coronavirus led to a dramatic fall in many commodity prices.
“A large drop in ethanol prices led ethanol plants to cut production and corn consumption, which pushed corn prices lower. The drop in ethanol production also reduced the availability of corn byproducts needed for nutritional balance in corn-based animal food rations. This led livestock operations to switch to soymeal and helped support soybean prices.
“Contacts (commercial banker loan officers) expressed concern about the health and availability of agriculture workers, particularly for specialty crop production. Access to credit for farm operators was little changed, though loan requests increased.”
At the Minneapolis Fed, the message was more terse. “Some contacts described the COVID-19 pandemic as a potential 'perfect storm' for an already struggling rural economy.”
And at Kansas City Fed, economist Nathan Kauffman wrote, “Macroeconomic developments related to COVID-19 were expected to put downward pressure on prices for many agricultural commodities, despite sharp increases in short-term demand for retail food products.”
Nathan Kauffman wrote, “Credit conditions weakened modestly from the prior survey period, and while many farm lenders cited uncertainty about the extent of the impact, most expected conditions to deteriorate further in coming months.”
Their colleagues at the St. Louis Fed wrote, “Contacts cited continued trade disputes with China, weather, commodity prices, and deteriorating credit conditions as sources of uncertainty for the industry.”
With that set of facts, Congress and the White House will distribute checks to millions of people to keep crops growing and food flowing. But if you are the Federal Reserve policy wonks, what actions will you take to adjust the money supply, which is already flowing freely with negligible interest rates?
We will find out next Wednesday, after the two day meeting of the FOMC. Ag lenders may have some new tools at their disposal.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.