STU ELLIS: What will Wednesday's USDA report say?

The eyes and ears of every farmer, every grain trader, every food processor, and every grain importer will be on the USDA “lock up” at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Agriculture Statistics Service at that time will release its data for the number of acres of corn and soybeans planted by farmers this year. And the number will MOVE the market.

With both corn and soybean prices “seemingly” topping out, but with very tight stocks and strong demand, grain traders are nervous as cats on the proverbial “hot tin roof.” An increased number of acres of both corn and soybeans will be needed to meet projected demand for the next marketing year beginning in September.

That would not typically be a problem, but two issues are in the way of that. Earlier this year farmers indicated their intentions to plant fewer acres than the market thought were needed, and that fueled prices on their recent trajectory.

But Mother Nature also felt fewer acres were needed and has provided a drought that has been the most serious in nearly a century. Much of the drought affecting the Corn Belt is focused on the Dakotas and Minnesota where 19% of corn acres and 23% of soybean acres are concentrated. Expected substantial cuts in their yields will cut deeply into overall U.S. corn and soybean production and there would be insufficient stocks to fill domestic and foreign demand.

Grain traders do not want to be caught on the wrong side of the market, should Wednesday’s acreage number be too low for comfort and be forced to increase their positions as the market is throttled upward. And they don’t want to be overly stocked, should acreage be abundant and extra grain not needed.

Farmers are the same way. They have had one of the most unanticipated opportunities to sell into a rising market than ever before. Many sold early, not expecting to see corn and soybean prices double. And they don’t want to be shut out of another opportunity, should USDA acres be relative low in the wake of drought-shortened yields.

The northwestern half of the Corn Belt is the region that is suffering from a lack of rain. But suddenly the 8-, 9-, and 10-inch rainfall moving through Central Illinois in the past week also has a detrimental impact on yields where drainage is overburdened. Ponds hidden in fields will rapidly cut yields as the crop is “cooked” in hot standing water.

With all the variables that exist going into the report, traders have tried to protect their interests. Compared to the 91.1 million acres of corn USDA forecast in March, the market is expecting between 92 and 95.8 million acres. For soybeans, USDA projected 87.6 million acres in March, and traders have ramped that up to 88 to 90.6 million acres for Wednesday's report.

Ironically, the grain traders will have to decide whether to push prices because of acreage or because of weather adversities.

That’s why they earn big bucks.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

