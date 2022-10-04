STU ELLIS: Wheat, in Central Illinois??

Wheat fields in Central Illinois? What will they think of next?

Wheat is supposed to be grown in the Great Plains, all the way from the Texas Panhandle through the Dakotas and into the Canadian Prairies. That’s wheat country.

Sure there are wheat fields south of Route 16 in Illinois, where the Shelbyville Moraine separates good corn soil on the north and lighter timber soil on the south, which is better suited for a lesser valued crop, such as wheat.

But hold your horses, grandpa. The granddads of today’s corn and soybean farmers all raised wheat. And I can remember getting a mouthful of it right out of the combine hopper and chewing until it turned into wheat gum. Wheat was a mid-year cash crop that helped with cash flow in mid-summer, and some wheat fields can be seen scattered in Central Illinois every summer. You’ve wondered what they were.

That may change next year. A bushel of issues, challenges, and novel developments have converged to cause farmers to pause and think about planting a wheat crop this fall for harvest next July. Ukrainian farmers are only planting one third of their typical wheat crop this fall, and Russia is not letting its farmers sell wheat on the world market. Suddenly, a quarter of the global wheat supply may not reach a market.

For U.S. farmers watching the dynamics and evaluating their options, the first one is economics. With the explosive cost of anhydrous ammonia needed for corn reaching $1,500 per ton, and possibly higher, the profitability of corn will be diminished.

Even though farmers may be watching corn prices push toward $7 per bushel, fertility and fuel costs next spring will drag down profitability to the point that big picture ag economists are expressing concerns about the farm economy in 2023. Nitrogen is applied to wheat, but not at much as corn. And since Illinois soft red wheat can be harvested early enough for a second crop of soybeans in the same field, that is good double crop income on the same soil in one year.

All one must do is work out the production cost for wheat, subtract it from the $9 per bushel price for July Chicago wheat, and compare it to Dec Chicago corn at just over $6. If the economics work out, the next question is where a wheat drill can be obtained for use this fall. Since conventional thought is there is only one wheat drill in 25 machine sheds, getting access on one may require some phone calls, but not every farmer will shift to wheat.

Ahead of the game is the University of Illinois Department of Crop Sciences. Its new wheat breeder Jessica Rutkoski has already been developing wheat varieties designed to mature early in Central Illinois. And Crop Physiologist Conner Sible has been working with biological applications designed to degrade wheat straw quicker, so that second crop of soybeans can be planted earlier and get an early start on life.

Yes, wheat in Central Illinois. Don’t laugh if there is a 10% to 20% increase in Illinois wheat acreage next year.