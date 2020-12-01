STU ELLIS: Who will lead the Biden EPA?

By nearly every yardstick used to measure, the Trump administration was the farmers’ best friend for the past four years. Nearly every yardstick, not every yardstick, but most.
Trade policy was not friendly, and the Environmental Protection Agency's relationship with the ethanol industry had a lot of shortcomings. But overall, the farmer-friendliness factor was the reason that about three out of four farmers were supporters of President Trump.
The advent of the Biden administration brings a lot of uncertainty. And farmers will be closely watching many political appointments, listening to many news quotes, and gleaning what farm association lobbyists can determine will be governmental initiatives over the next four years. Most of the attention will be focused on the Environmental Protection Agency.
Farmers had more fights with the EPA during the Obama administration than any other agency, and most of it was over the controversial Waters of the U.S. policy, which gave the agency control of farm ponds, field waterways, and anywhere that water tended to collect. The Trump administration rewrote the regulation to the satisfaction of agriculture, and farm groups want to keep it that way. We’ll see.
The biggest environmental issue is the climate. Over the past decade, many in agriculture scoffed at the prospect of climate change, and the Trump administration purged many governmental assessments about climate change early on. Agriculture said very little, and farm leaders did not have much response.
Within the past year, farm leaders, including President Zippy Duvall of the American Farm Bureau has been a leader among other groups that have become outspoken on climate issues. And in recent weeks they have begun formulating policies that put agriculture at the table, when the new Climate Czar John Kerry is ready to call the meeting to order.
Support Local Journalism
The EPA will likely be Kerry’s agency to implement whatever climate policies the Biden administration decides to enact. Which may or may not put agriculture in an opposing position again with the agency. However, there could be many other issues that will keep agriculture in daily communication with the EPA, some of them heated discussions.
The Trump EPA is expected to leave many ethanol issues unresolved. November is the annual deadline for the EPA to indicate how much ethanol should be blended the following year into the nation’s motor fuel supply. That did not happen, and it is not expected to happen. The EPA has also declined to make any decision on requests by oil refineries to avoid having to blend ethanol into its gasoline, something the federal court has said must occur. Those issues will be left for the new EPA.
The EPA is also sitting on a number of decisions about pesticides, such as keeping Roundup’s active ingredient glyphosate on an interim approval status. A hardline EPA administrator could turn the pesticide industry upside down, creating uncertainty for farmers as they prepare for spring planting.
And the future of ethanol remains airborne, if the Biden administration pursues its proposed phaseout of motor fuels in favor of electrically-powered vehicles.
Farmers will likely take more notice of who becomes the next EPA administrator than the next secretary of agriculture.
FARM FOCUS: A look at agriculture in Central Illinois
Farm Focus is our showcase of agricultural producers and farmers in Central Illinois. Have a story idea? Tell us about at chris.coates@lee.net.
Farmers were keenly aware of sustainability long before it became a catchword.
Central Illinois farmer Doug Schroeder doesn’t expect to have any problems getting the parts and services he needs this fall for harvest.
Industrial hemp looked like it might catch fire when production was legalized a few years ago. But it is little more than an ember today.
MILLERSTOWN, Pa. — The Capra Farm, north of Harrisburg, is the home of second chances.
Decatur Public School agriculture program continues to grow
Fall will look a little different this year, even for family favorite activities such as pumpkin picking and hay-bale rides.
I am not a farmer. I’m a converted city boy whose privilege it is to live on farm land and who has a front row seat to the crop masters whose work and devotion I deeply respect.
Find out how COVID-19 impacted agriculture, how this year's harvest looks, and more.
This year is being blamed for a wide variety of misfortunes, and it seems there are many of those that have piled up on agriculture this year.
Motivated residents of the spunky community of Mt. Pulaski, opened a new coop grocery store amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As harvest season nears, grain bins are popping up across the Midwest like seedlings on a hot summer day.
Coronavirus prompts businesses to examine new uses for products, facilities
Women have always been involved in agriculture, but their role in the farm business has evolved over time.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.