STU ELLIS: Who will lead the Biden EPA?

By nearly every yardstick used to measure, the Trump administration was the farmers’ best friend for the past four years. Nearly every yardstick, not every yardstick, but most.

Trade policy was not friendly, and the Environmental Protection Agency's relationship with the ethanol industry had a lot of shortcomings. But overall, the farmer-friendliness factor was the reason that about three out of four farmers were supporters of President Trump.

The advent of the Biden administration brings a lot of uncertainty. And farmers will be closely watching many political appointments, listening to many news quotes, and gleaning what farm association lobbyists can determine will be governmental initiatives over the next four years. Most of the attention will be focused on the Environmental Protection Agency.

Farmers had more fights with the EPA during the Obama administration than any other agency, and most of it was over the controversial Waters of the U.S. policy, which gave the agency control of farm ponds, field waterways, and anywhere that water tended to collect. The Trump administration rewrote the regulation to the satisfaction of agriculture, and farm groups want to keep it that way. We’ll see.