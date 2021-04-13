STU ELLIS: Whoop! There it goes!

When farm kids are growing up, their main desire is have Dad teach them how to drive a tractor.

That was the case 80 years ago when tractors replaced the horses and mules on the farm, and its is the case today with tractors that cost a half million dollars and have more computing power than early space capsules.

But those farm boys who drove their tractors to school in late February for National FFA week and showed all the bells and whistles to admiring young ladies should have spent their time learning tax law and farm succession planning.

That’s because proposals moving through Congress may eliminate their opportunity to have any farm at which to use that tractor.

With the need to pay for the recent COVID relief funding and planned infrastructure funding, bills have been introduced in the Senate to make several tax changes that have left farm organization leadership aghast. There are two rather complex issues involved.

The first changes the estate tax upon the death of a farmland owner. The legislation would lower the federal estate tax exemption level from $11.7 million to $3.5 million per individual, resulting in a larger number of estates owing estate tax.

