STU ELLIS: Why did ADM choose North Dakota?

Didja hear the news, didja? Archer Daniels Midland Co. is getting into the soybean crushing business. Yeah, they’re gonna do it in North Dakota, but why up there?
There has probably been more than one conversation like that in the last couple of days since ADM announced plans for the $350 million facility. But the reason may not be all that obvious. Soybeans are grown in Illinois, why go to North Dakota to build a crushing plant? The answers are a combination of past and future reasons.
Soybeans have been a hot commodity in recent months, because of global demand and because of diminished U.S. stocks due to that demand. While Brazil is going to produce well over 4 billion bushels of soybeans this year, somewhere near 3 billion bushels will be shipped to China.
China is trying again to rebuild its swine herd to produce pork for the populace and soy protein is a requirement for swine rations. But soybean meal surprisingly is not the main reason for the corporate decision, at least currently.
Soybeans traditionally are crushed for their protein value, and soybean oil is typically a lesser-valued co-product. That has changed and soybeans are now being crushed for their oil value and their protein meal is the lesser valued co-product.
COVID shifted cooking from restaurants to homes and soybean oil, more commonly known as vegetable oil, was disappearing from grocery store shelves to prepare fried foods. That is a small reason for the disappearance of soybean oil.
The major reason is to produce biodiesel fuel. Chief Economist Bill Tierney of the commodity advisory firm AgResource, reports, “One well-regarded vegetable oils analytical firm projected that 15.85 billion pounds of soyoil would go to produce biofuels (including renewable diesel) in 2021/22. That's up from 11.2 billion in 20/21.”
Biofuel consumption of soyoil next year was projected to account for 55% of total soyoil use, up from 42% this year. For 2022/23, biofuel use of soyoil would rise to 17.4 billion pounds or 59% of consumption. According to the forecast, renewable diesel could account for half of all biofuel production 2 years from now, says Tierney.
So, ADM’s new soybean crushing plant is designed to meet a growing demand for biodegradable diesel fuel. But why North Dakota?
North Dakota has exploded with fields of soybeans. In his research published in February, University of Illinois agricultural economist David Bullock noted that between 1970 and 2017 farmers in North Dakota had increased their soybean acreage by 5.2 million acres. And that is likely to increase further as climate change pushes the Corn Belt farther north.
Without any other soybean crushing plants in North Dakota, those soybeans have to travel out of state to be processed, a great target for a company like ADM to look at the past, present and future and see the need for a soybean plant that will process 150,000 bushels of soybeans every day.
If a company wants all of the soybeans being produced in a state with the fastest growth, to produce a fast growing product, there is an obvious reason for a $350 million project.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.