STU ELLIS: Why isn’t China buying US soybeans?

There is another dance being played out in this arena, and that has to do with currency values. For many months the dollar has been strong, and the Brazilian real has been inflating against global currencies. That means buyers such as China could get many more bushels of soybeans from Brazil that it could from the United States for the same amount of money.

But that has turned around. The dollar has been weakening thanks to the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy. At the same time, the real has been gaining strength, to the point that Brazilian farmers do not want to sell any more of their unsold crop. Market prices have fallen, and they get fewer reals for their soybeans. Currency gurus say U.S. soybeans are selling at a 40 cent to 50 cent discount to Brazilian soybeans. That has not happened for years.

Theoretically, China, known for shrewd commodity traders, would be shifting business to Gulf and Pacific Northwest ports, seeking bids on U.S. soybeans. But telephones are not ringing. So what is the deal?

China may still be smarting over the blistering language from the White House about COVID-19 and Hong Kong. While U.S. trade officials say those issues are completely different from trade, their counterparts in China may not agree and would prefer not to do business with the United States in the wake of political issues.