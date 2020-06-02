STU ELLIS: Why isn’t China buying US soybeans?

Does China really want to buy U.S. soybeans? President Trump’s Phase 1 Trade deal with China suggested the United States would sell billions of dollars’ worth of soybeans and other commodities this year, but four months later, little has been realized.
China has made some token purchases of soybeans, meat and other commodities, but most has reportedly gone into government reserves in that nation. Last week’s U.S. Department of Agriculture export sales report indicates China purchased 9.5 million bushels, but 75% of the purchase was for delivery after Sept. 1. COVID-19 has obviously impacted the trade deal, and more purchases will be coming, but it is a long way from $35 to $40 billion per year.
China needs soybeans for livestock feed, to produce meat for a hungry population. And China has been buying soybeans, with a profitable four months this year for Brazilian soybean exporters. They total $31.4 billion from January to April. That is about the dollar amount of all commodities the U.S. expected to export to China this year. Obviously, China has the money, so that is not the problem.
The Brazilian Department of Trade says that volume broke a record for the largest volume of agricultural exports in a four-month period. Specifically, soybean exports from Brazilian ports to Chinese ports totaled $11.5 billion and represented 1.236 billion bushels. That is 75% of all the grain Brazil will export this year.
There is another dance being played out in this arena, and that has to do with currency values. For many months the dollar has been strong, and the Brazilian real has been inflating against global currencies. That means buyers such as China could get many more bushels of soybeans from Brazil that it could from the United States for the same amount of money.
But that has turned around. The dollar has been weakening thanks to the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy. At the same time, the real has been gaining strength, to the point that Brazilian farmers do not want to sell any more of their unsold crop. Market prices have fallen, and they get fewer reals for their soybeans. Currency gurus say U.S. soybeans are selling at a 40 cent to 50 cent discount to Brazilian soybeans. That has not happened for years.
Theoretically, China, known for shrewd commodity traders, would be shifting business to Gulf and Pacific Northwest ports, seeking bids on U.S. soybeans. But telephones are not ringing. So what is the deal?
China may still be smarting over the blistering language from the White House about COVID-19 and Hong Kong. While U.S. trade officials say those issues are completely different from trade, their counterparts in China may not agree and would prefer not to do business with the United States in the wake of political issues.
Chinese consumers just want food and are not going to pressure the government to buy from the United States because of a 50-cent per bushel discount, they will never realize. But U.S. soybean farmers are certainly wanting to sell, and serious Chinese purchases could cure $8 soybeans.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
