STU ELLIS: Will China come through?

Reuters reported, “China’s commerce ministry confirmed that the two sides had a 'constructive dialogue' and agreed to continue pushing forward the implementation of the Phase 1 trade deal.”

Further down the diplomatic pecking order, the head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in China has been positive about what is going on at sub-diplomatic levels. Greg Gilligan confirmed the Chinese commitment to complete the Phase 1 trade agreement. “I think both sides recognize that this is really the glue that is holding the relationship together. There’s not an awful lot of other channels of communication that are working well,” Gilligan said. “So that’s a reason for some optimism in an otherwise pretty bleak scenario in the larger relationship.”

While China is making many of the structural changes it promised on issues such as intellectual-property protection, its purchases of U.S. goods are well below where they need to be to meet promised targets, and there’s almost no chance they can be fulfilled now with the damage COVID-19 has done to the global economy.