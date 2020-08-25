STU ELLIS: Will China come through?

Corn Belt farmers are hedging their bets and basing their grain marketing plans on significant purchases of corn and particularly soybeans by China through the end of the year.
But with diplomatic upheavals and bitter words between the United States and China, are farmers relying on a will-o-wisp to feed their family in the coming year?
It all began when the White House met with Chinese leaders and called them great friends, but followed that with billions of dollars’ worth of tariffs on Chinese goods in an effort to balance a large trade deficit. The Chinese retaliated, but more significantly, shifted essentially all of their imports of soybeans and other agricultural products to South America.
When the White House and its trade team finally negotiated a partial cease-fire, it included China’s promise in January to buy $36.5 billion worth of agricultural products during the calendar year. China has purchased less than $8 billion at the 8 month mark, and when trade diplomats were slated to meet on August 15, President Trump cancelled the meeting saying, “I don’t want to deal with them now.”
Monday night, trade diplomats announced they had conversed and Chinese officials reaffirmed their commitment to the Phase 1 trade deal. The conversation involved U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. it was their first formal conversation since early May. Lighthizer’s office reported, “Both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement.”
Reuters reported, “China’s commerce ministry confirmed that the two sides had a 'constructive dialogue' and agreed to continue pushing forward the implementation of the Phase 1 trade deal.”
Further down the diplomatic pecking order, the head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in China has been positive about what is going on at sub-diplomatic levels. Greg Gilligan confirmed the Chinese commitment to complete the Phase 1 trade agreement. “I think both sides recognize that this is really the glue that is holding the relationship together. There’s not an awful lot of other channels of communication that are working well,” Gilligan said. “So that’s a reason for some optimism in an otherwise pretty bleak scenario in the larger relationship.”
While China is making many of the structural changes it promised on issues such as intellectual-property protection, its purchases of U.S. goods are well below where they need to be to meet promised targets, and there’s almost no chance they can be fulfilled now with the damage COVID-19 has done to the global economy.
Every reference to China makes farmers’ hearts beat faster. They do not want to be placing all of their bets on something that will not happen and over which they have no control. However, there is little opportunity to make any profit selling corn and soybeans if there is not a big buyer placing orders every day that will gobble up surplus bushels that are burdensome to prices.
Lately, China has been on a roll of making major purchases, and every farmer hopes that will continue.
