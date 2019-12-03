STU ELLIS: Will the USDA money pit dry up?

This is the time of year for negotiating cash rental agreements for farmland and there is going to be a potential problem for 2020.

Lower than normal yields this year have created lower than normal income on farms, and the financial resources needed to meet landowner demands for higher rent will not be available.

But wait, maybe they are! Yes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has been handing out billions of dollars in payments known as Market Facilitation Program (MFP) payments, to replace the loss of higher commodity prices from export sales to China.

Land owners are certainly aware that farm operators are flush with cash, and capable of sharing some of that USDA largess and paying higher cash rents for 2020. After all, farm income is now being provided at the direction of the White House, not necessarily received from the marketplace.

And that creates a serious problem for University of Illinois farm management specialist Gary Schnitkey, who is concerned that farmers will make cash rent promises to land owners and the money will not be there when the rent is due. Schnitkey has worked through farm income projections for this year and next and found some serious financial pitfalls.