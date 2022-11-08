STU ELLIS: Winds of political change are blowing, but which direction?

It’s the day after the election. Some people are pleased as punch. High-fives. Happy dances.

They are overjoyed that political conservatives, the MAGA crowd, and some independents with single-issue priorities all voted red. And they are looking forward to a red future in Washington. And even looking forward to a Trump declaration that he will be president again.

Others don’t want to engage in conversation with anyone, about anything, much less the election outcome, and prospects for the future. For them it is a bleak day, signaling a bleak future, fearing the worst will happen, whatever that may be.

Where is the farm crowd in all of this? Farmers appreciate the highest grain prices they have seen in a decade. The past two years, and likely next year, will give them opportunities for profitability that have allowed them to replace old machinery with new, educate their kids, buy health insurance for the family, and give their farming partner a new dress.

What they don’t like is the fact it takes $1,000 to fuel the tractor and the combine every day. They don’t like the fact that fertilizer is priced to the point they are reducing their application and expecting to see lower yields. And they don’t like the fact that the Mississippi has dried up and can’t handle southbound grain barges and northbound fertilizer and fuel. (One reason for those high prices.)

The river issue is climate-related. More of the United States has a drought designation than ever before. About 85% of the United States is anywhere from abnormally dry to being in an exceptional drought, the labels given by the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Ten to 15 years ago, nearly all farmers did not buy into the warnings about the climate changing. But that has changed over time to a majority expressing concern. They don’t like the growing drought without beneficial rains. And they certainly don’t like torrential rains that create floods. Crops don’t grow well even in $20,000-an-acre farm ground when it either floods or bakes.

In the past few years there has been a surprising movement toward agronomic practices designed to respond to changing climatic conditions. It's hard to believe, but surveys indicate 40% of farmland has a cover crop designed to mitigate adverse impacts of the weather. A generation ago, that would have been labeled as foolishness.

In the past two years, numerous government programs have been implemented to help agriculture survive climatic adversity. And dozens of non-governmental programs have been implemented to entice farmers toward such practices by offering from corporate funding, if they can offset carbon generated within the U.S. economy, by retaining it in their soil.

There has been a significant movement within, and for agriculture, to respond to weather adversities. But how will that mesh with the new Congress, which will write a new Farm Bill over the next 11 months. The soon-to-be new chair of the House Agriculture Committee recently expressed disdain for USDA funding for “climate-smart” programs.

Maybe there is a double meaning to “the winds of political change.”