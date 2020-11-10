STU ELLIS: Wouldn't you know it! Drought slowing flow of crops to world markets

The locks on the Illinois River became operational in October after a three-month overhaul to prevent a catastrophic failure that would have closed the river to grain barges hauling corn and soybeans to Gulf export terminals.
Quickly, grain elevators along the Illinois River boosted their bids for newly harvested grain to fill barges to meet the demand from China for both corn and soybeans.
Suddenly, those bid prices collapsed and the river markets were no longer in competition with grain elevators, grain processors and ethanol plants for new crop corn and soybeans. There was some congestion at the newly refurbished locks that slowed barge traffic, but the river is a 24-hour per day highway that should be able to deal with heavy traffic.
Something else was happening. Barges south of St. Louis on the Mississippi River were getting hung up on shoals, rocky deposits in the river channel, because water levels were much lower than usual on the Mississippi. And a major marine shipping company at New Orleans indicated its tows and barges were getting hung up on shoals for a 400 mile stretch of the waterway south of Memphis.
Low water levels essentially were slowing barge traffic, and shipping companies were having to reduce tows from the normal 15 barges, as well as put on lighter loads so they would float higher in the water.
After all, the Mississippi River watershed has been under drought conditions for much of the summer, and the lack of rain has meant lower water flows in creeks, streams, and yes, the Mississippi River. There was little or no problem on the Mississippi above St. Louis, but south of the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi River, the problem was exacerbated.
Ah, the Missouri might be a solution to the problem, since the Army Corps of Engineers carefully regulates water flow to prevent damage to levees and farmland along the Missouri. After all, the Missouri River typically runs at high levels in the spring, carrying meltwater away from the Rocky Mountains. That subsequently flows into the Mississippi and can create flooding problems if the Corps has trouble with its water level management plan, should there be weather challenges with excessive rain.
The overall Missouri River plan is for several lakes, reservoirs, and other impoundments to hold water to prevent any flooding, with measured releases from time to time. Subsequently, the Missouri River is also running low because of the mid-continental drought, and very little water is flowing into the Mississippi just north of St. Louis.
So, could the Missouri District of the Army Corps of Engineers turn on the spigot and increase the Missouri flow into the Mississippi. Well, that might have been a good idea earlier in the year when plans were being cut into stone. But as of now, the Missouri is going into its winter hibernation on Nov. 22, and there will not be any increased flow of water, no matter how many barges are getting hung up on Mississippi shoals.
Wouldn’t you just know it!
