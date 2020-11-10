STU ELLIS: Wouldn't you know it! Drought slowing flow of crops to world markets

After all, the Mississippi River watershed has been under drought conditions for much of the summer, and the lack of rain has meant lower water flows in creeks, streams, and yes, the Mississippi River. There was little or no problem on the Mississippi above St. Louis, but south of the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi River, the problem was exacerbated.

Ah, the Missouri might be a solution to the problem, since the Army Corps of Engineers carefully regulates water flow to prevent damage to levees and farmland along the Missouri. After all, the Missouri River typically runs at high levels in the spring, carrying meltwater away from the Rocky Mountains. That subsequently flows into the Mississippi and can create flooding problems if the Corps has trouble with its water level management plan, should there be weather challenges with excessive rain.

The overall Missouri River plan is for several lakes, reservoirs, and other impoundments to hold water to prevent any flooding, with measured releases from time to time. Subsequently, the Missouri River is also running low because of the mid-continental drought, and very little water is flowing into the Mississippi just north of St. Louis.