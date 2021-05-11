STU ELLIS:

Didja hear the news, didja? Archer Daniels Midland Co. is getting into the soybean crushing business. Yeah, they’re gonna do it in North Dakota, but why up there?

There has probably been more than one conversation like that in the last couple of days since ADM announced plans for the $350 million facility. But the reason may not be all that obvious. Soybeans are grown in Illinois, why go to North Dakota to build a crushing plant? The answers are a combination of past and future reasons.

Soybeans have been a hot commodity in recent months, because of global demand and because of diminished U.S. stocks due to that demand. While Brazil is going to produce well over 4 billion bushels of soybeans this year, somewhere near 3 billion bushels will be shipped to China.

China is trying again to rebuild its swine herd to produce pork for the populace and soy protein is a requirement for swine rations. But soybean meal surprisingly is not the main reason for the corporate decision, at least currently.