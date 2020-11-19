'This is hope': Mayor welcomes news of InnovaFeed plant coming to Decatur

DECATUR — There is never a bad time for a company to announce plans to to construct the largest manufacturing facility of its kind in your community .

But Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the decision by InnovaFeed, a French company, to do just that, is especially welcome amid the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we all know, this is anything but normal, which makes this announcement so much bigger, so much more substantial and so much more important," Moore Wolfe said during a news conference to share details about the company's plans.

"This is hope. It is growth. It is our first opening door toward economic recovery after the pandemic. It is a whole new boost of confidence that things are going to get better. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

InnovaFeed said Thursday that it is partnering with Archer Daniels Midland Co. to build the world's largest insect protein facility in Decatur.