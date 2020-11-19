 Skip to main content
'This is hope': Mayor welcomes news of InnovaFeed plant coming to Decatur
'This is hope': Mayor welcomes news of InnovaFeed plant coming to Decatur

InnovaFeed 1 111920.JPG

The Archer Daniels Midland Co. plant as viewed from Reas Bridge Road in Decatur. The area near Reas Bridge and Brush College Road was announced Thursday as the site of a new insect protein facility that will be owned and operated by InnovaFeed and will co-locate with ADM’s Decatur corn processing complex. Construction is targeted to begin in 2021, pending necessary permitting and approvals.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — There is never a bad time for a company to announce plans to to construct the largest manufacturing facility of its kind in your community .

But Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the decision by InnovaFeed, a French company, to do just that, is especially welcome amid the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we all know, this is anything but normal, which makes this announcement so much bigger, so much more substantial and so much more important," Moore Wolfe said during a news conference to share details about the company's plans.

"This is hope. It is growth. It is our first opening door toward economic recovery after the pandemic. It is a whole new boost of confidence that things are going to get better. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

InnovaFeed said Thursday that it is partnering with Archer Daniels Midland Co. to build the world's largest insect protein facility in Decatur.

The plant will be built on land on the east side of Brush College Road, south of Richland Community College. The first phase of construction will begin in late 2021 with a planned completion and opening in 2023. Phase I will create 140 jobs, with a total of 280 jobs anticipated once Phase II is also up and running. InnovaFeed creates oils and insect-based feed for animals like fish from soldier flies that they breed and process.

The new facility will be capable of producing 500,000 metric tons per year of total product, 60,000 metric tons of that protein meal.

“At ADM, one of the ways we fulfill our purpose of providing nutrition to the world is by finding great partners like InnovaFeed, who are innovative,” said Chris Cuddy, senior vice president. “We try to support them with infrastructure, (research and development), and in some cases even funding, to bring new products to the market the fastest and most efficient way.”

This story will be updated. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

