Tom Vilsack faces new challenges as he returns to old job as secretary of agriculture

Despite that, in 2007, after his own brief presidential campaign, Vilsack endorsed Hillary Clinton, even with Biden also running. In 2016, Clinton seriously considered him to become her vice presidential running mate but chose Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine instead.

In 2017, Vilsack's six-year-old granddaughter, Ella, died from complications of influenza. At an Iowa fundraiser two years later, Biden approached Vilsack's son Jess to ask how he was doing, in light of the personal loss. "You and I are part of a fraternity that you and I didn't choose to be part of," Vilsack, in publicly endorsing Biden four months later, recalled Biden telling his son.

In his endorsement, Vilsack called Biden "a man with empathy, and a man who has the heart of a president. He said Biden was someone with "the need to heal a divided nation."

Vilsack will have to do some healing among USDA's many constituencies, as well, as some groups were hoping to see more diversity at the top. All but two agriculture secretaries in the last 120 years have been white men.

While the Obama administration, under Vilsack, paid out more than a billion dollars in a settlement with Black farmers who had been denied loans for generations, some groups say there are still challenges to be addressed.