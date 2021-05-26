Watch now: A balancing act for Central Illinois farmers and fertilizer usage

BLOOMINGTON — At the core of the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy is a trade-off between practicing typical agricultural methods and protecting aquatic ecosystems within Illinois and outside of the larger 31-state Mississippi River basin.

Crops depend on certain fertilizers to grow. But too much fertilizer applied at the wrong time, combined with heavy rains, can cause those fertilizers to leach out of the soil and carry their nutrients into water systems.

That runoff can ultimately lead to eutrophication — when access nutrients in water cause algae blooms that diminish the water’s oxygen levels, and block sunlight from reaching fish and plants. The larger the algae bloom, the more fish and plants are likely to die.

Nitrogen is “probably the most important nutrient for the corn crop to get higher production levels,” said Mark Hines, a 58-year-old farmer for about 38 years. His roughly 1,600 acres southeast of Bloomington stretch toward Downs and west of Hudson.

Farmers typically apply fertilizer on corn about four, sometimes five, times per crop cycle. They perform soil tests every few years to determine how much fertilizer is needed, and in what areas it’s needed more.

Initial applications — dry phosphorus and potash — come in the fall after harvest.

Second applications come as nitrogen, a nutrient required by plants for a range of functions, like protein production and photosynthesis. Some farmers lay-down nitrogen in the fall, alongside a stabilizer to make sure the nitrogen doesn't move and convert forms before planting in the spring.

Most farmers in the spring apply about 60% of the total yearly nitrogen intake in two applications — one prior to planting and the other at the start of planting.

The last two fertilizer passes of the season include a mix of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, then a final drop of nitrogen typically at the end of June.

After corn and soybean plants are harvested, the fertilizer cycle resets.

