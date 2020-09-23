Watch now: A reminder of safety as harvest season ramps up

Anyone who took high school physics knows that two objects traveling at different speeds on the same path will collide. And the outcome will not be as innocent on a highway as it was in the physics lab.

And as daylight becomes shorter, farm equipment will be on the roads more frequently in twilight or darkness than at the first of September. And that adds a whole new factor to that physics experiment. The slower moving vehicle is more difficult to see and gauge its distance away.

New farm equipment, and thoughtful farmers with older equipment, will have it laden with reflectors, red and yellow flashing lights because they want to be seen well ahead of a speeding car approaching from the rear. They don’t want to see anyone hurt, and they want to use the farm equipment the next day.

Kleinik says, “Too often a non-farm vehicle attempting to pass causes a collision. Many collisions occur simply because the driver fails to reduce speed for the slower moving farm implement. Visibility is also a key to safety on the roads.”

What Kleinik knows, but was reserved in his comments, is what happens to the driver of the non-farm vehicle. Think back to that physics experiment, because the smaller projectile got the worse part of the collision.