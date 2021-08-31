Watch now: Crowds ready for Day 1 of the Farm Progress Show in Decatur

DECATUR —Foggy weather greeted the visitors during the first day of the Farm Progress Show on Tuesday.

Even if rain was the first challenge from the night before, farmers know to take whatever Mother Nature gives them in stride.

Don Tourte, senior vice president of sales and events for the Farm Progress Show, spent his morning roaming around the Progress City USA ready to fix problems. “It’s going great,” he said shortly after the opening ceremony.

Visitors were greeted at the front gates with music by Eric Burgett, who sang the National Anthem to open the day.

“After the two year hiatus with COVID and everything, judging by the crowd out here as well, it’s a tremendous opportunity to get back in front of people,” said Brent Johnson with Wyffles Hybrids, sponsor of the Farm Progress Show. “Being at the Farm Progress Show and being able to visit with all our fine customers and other folks in agriculture is a tremendous opportunity for us.”

Eugene Groff has a beef farm in Iberia, Missouri, but traveled to Decatur for the annual event. “That’s kind of unique for this territory,” he said about his crop.

Groff has attended the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, as well. He said he prefers the Decatur show. “It’s closer,” Groff said.

The show provides farmers of all kinds the opportunity to view the latest technology. For Groff, he is able to purchase products almost immediately. “I spend money, but that’s the goal isn’t it,” he said.

Although the weather was ideal for walking around Progress City, Groff and his wife are prepared for any kind of conditions with their camper placed at a local campground.

“It’s super,” he said. “But we’ve been here when it’s a hundred degrees.”

