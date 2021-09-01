Watch now: Field technology takes center stage at Farm Progress Show

DECATUR — Tony Hester farms corn, wheat and soybeans near Salem. With more than 2,000 acres to work, he researches opportunities to make his work easier.

During Wednesday’s field demonstrations at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, he watched the Raven OMNiPOWER autonomous, driverless platform that was controlled by a farmer and his tablet.

“It’s impressive, but it’s kind of slow,” Hester said. “And how do you get it from field to field?”

According to the farmers who watched the demonstration, their workers could get the job done faster.

“I don’t see how you’re going to save much time,” said Centralia farmer Wade Hunter. “If you have a bunch of ground that’s tied together, maybe.”

“And you still have to have the manpower to get it from field to field,” Hester said.

Allowing farmers to see the equipment put to the test in an actual harvest scenario is the hallmark of the Farm Progress Show. In addition to the autonomous equipment, show attendees can see combines and tilling equipment in action, and examine the fields behind them to grade their work.

The farmers were more impressed with the Raven OMNiDRIVE, the new grain cart harvest technology.

“The grain cart will drive up to a designated area and park itself and wait for the driver to get in and dump it into a truck,” Hester said. “It’s still autonomous. It’s driverless.”

While the driverless equipment was traveling around the field, a drone was spraying fertilizer in a smaller area of the field. “I read they can do 12 acres in an hour,” Hester said. “But that’s for small acreage or close to a house.”

Sarah Waltner, senior director of global sales for Raven, stood near the field explaining the importance of the newest equipment and technology in the industry similar to her company's. The equipment may be slow, but it is useful. For example, the OMNiPOWER can be used as a sprayer, then it can be used to seed the field. “Wouldn’t we love to have one machine that works everywhere,” she said. “This is the first version of this.”

The equipment can travel at nearly 12 miles per hour. “You may be used to going 20,” Waltner said. “This isn’t for that.”

The OMNiPOWER and other autonomous tractors work alongside the farmer. The equipment follows a predetermined route. “The combine has a driver, but the tractor does not,” Waltner said. “The combine operator is really just doing a few things.”

The equipment is still in the planning stages, according to Waltner. Safety continues to be a factor in the production of all equipment. The speed can factor into the safe features. “And there’s a lot going on in those computers,” she said. “We’re being very purposeful.”

