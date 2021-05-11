Watch now: Find your closest Central Illinois farmers market this summer 🌽

Warmer temperatures and easing COVID mitigations are bringing farmers and artisans back to open-air markets this spring.

Last year, many farmers markets took a hiatus or cut their hours, sending some farmers online to sell their produce to local customers, but this month several Central Illinois communities can look forward to their full return.

Here are some of the markets offering local goods across Central Illinois this summer:

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market

Where: Museum Square in Bloomington

When: Saturdays 7:30 a.m. to noon, May 1 to Oct. 30

Downtown Pontiac Farmers Market

Where: Historic Courthouse Lawn in Pontiac