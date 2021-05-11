 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Find your closest Central Illinois farmers market this summer 🌽
0 comments
alert featured top story
FARMERS' MARKETS
SIGN OF THE SEASON

Watch now: Find your closest Central Illinois farmers market this summer 🌽

Find your closest Central Illinois farmers market this summer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Warmer temperatures and easing COVID mitigations are bringing farmers and artisans back to open-air markets this spring.

Last year, many farmers markets took a hiatus or cut their hours, sending some farmers online to sell their produce to local customers, but this month several Central Illinois communities can look forward to their full return.

Here are some of the markets offering local goods across Central Illinois this summer:

Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market

Ayden Agushi, right, with Avanti Foods of Walnut, assists Linnaea, Meredith and Juergen Schroeer as they choose from a variety of specialty cheeses on Saturday, May 1. Avanti Food is a new vendor at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market.

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market

Where: Museum Square in Bloomington

When: Saturdays 7:30 a.m. to noon, May 1 to Oct. 30

facebook.com/BLMFarmersMarket

Downtown Pontiac Farmers Market

Where: Historic Courthouse Lawn in Pontiac

When: Saturdays 7 to 11 a.m., June 4 to Aug. 28; 8 a.m. to noon, Sept. 4 to Oct. 30

facebook.com/pontiac.farmers.market

Decatur Central Park Farmers’ Market

Hen House Farm's Becky Fraze helps Martha Kunski with apples during the weekly Central Park Farmers Market. 

Decatur Central Park Farmers Market

Where: Central Park in Decatur

When: Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon, June to October

facebook.com/centralparkfarmersmarketIL

Richland Farmers Market

Rockome Gardens Food sells baked goods, jams and jellies during the farmers market at Richland Community College.

Richland Farmers Market

Where: One College Park, on Richland Community College campus in Decatur

When: Tuesdays 5 to 7:30 p.m., June 1 to Sept. 28

richland.edu/richlandmarket

West End Farmers Market

Where: West Wood Street and Fairview Avenue in Decatur

When: Thursdays 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., June to October

facebook.com/decaturwestendfarmersmarket

Farmers & Artisans Market

Where: Lytle Park in Mattoon

When: Fridays 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 21 to early fall

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

DeBuhr’s Feed & Seed Mini Market

Where: 2001 Western Ave. in Mattoon

When: Wednesdays 4 to 6 p.m., June 2 to August

18th Street Farmers Market

Jeff Moler sells tomatoes to Chet Campbell at the Charleston square farmers' market. 

18th Street Farmers Market

Where: Coles County Health Department parking lot, 825 18th St. in Charleston

When: Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon, May 29 to Sept. 25

facebook.com/18thstreetfarmersmarket

Assumption Farmers Market

Where: 123 Chestnut St. in Assumption

When: 9 a.m. to noon June 12 & 26; Aug. 7 & 21; Sept. 4 & 18; Oct. 2

facebook.com/assumptionfarmersmarket

Shelbyville Farmers Market

Where: Main Street Mini Park in Shelbyville

When: Tuesdays 3 to 5:30 p.m. June to September

facebook.com/ShelbyvilleMarket

DeWitt County Museum reopens to the public

Sullivan Farmers Market

Where: Courthouse Square in Sullivan

When: Wednesdays 4 to 7 p.m. May to October

facebook.com/Sullivanillinoisfarmersmarket

Taylorville Farmers Market on the Square

Where: Downtown Taylorville

When: Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May to October

facebook.com/DowntownTaylorville

From the Archive: 2019 and 2020 Downtown Bloomington Farmers Markets

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

YOUR TURN

Which markets should we add to our list? Email kelsey.watznauer@lee.net and get more details on our website.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gas futures soar after pipeline shutdown

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: USDA Farmers to Families serves 1 millionth food box

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News