Watch now: Partners in Produce provides fresh fruits, vegetables for food pantries

ARTHUR — Every Tuesday and Friday morning during the growing season, local growers sell stacks of their fresh fruits and vegetables at the Arthur Produce Auction.

While the auctioneer rapidly calls for bids on the sales floor, a collection of goods donated there takes shape around the corner. These items are bound for charity food pantries through the Partners in Produce program offered by the University of Illinois Extension unit for Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties.

Partners in Produce was conceived by Mary Beth Massey, an Extension SNAP-Ed Program coordinator. Massey said helping those in need get fresh food is part of her job and she was familiar with the auction as an Arthur area native, so she decided in 2019 to ask growers and buyers there about donating extra items. The auction is owned by the Amish community and managed by Sheldon Raber.

Massey said she was excited to see approximately 25,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables donated by the end of 2019. She said they were still able to gather more than 22,000 pounds last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have already reached that level this year.

"We have been blessed with our donations," Massey said, adding they have developed relationships with growers and buyers. She said they also have been able to buy discounted produce at the auction with the help of an Amish community fundraiser and other monetary donations. "We can stretch $100 for miles at those rates."

Massey said Partners in Produce has been distributing fruits and vegetables to 22 pantries, plus summer school feeding and community meal programs. They also have worked with other supply sources, such as Regenerative Life Farms, and other groups, such as Catholic Charities in Mattoon and Decatur, to get produce to people in need.

Susan Stollard, an Extension SNAP-Ed community worker, said Partners in Produce also stocks little neighborhood food pantry boxes in Newman and Villa Grove. She said the boxes provide produce, boxed and canned food, and hygiene items for residents who might not otherwise have nearby access to a pantry. Partners in Produce is raising money to place boxes in Bethany and Shelbyville.

"We are getting a lot of fresh food into a lot of food pantries for folks," Massey said. "Everything (at the auction) came out of the field yesterday or today. This is as fresh as it can be."

Partners in Produce has received extra help this year through an Illinois Innovation Network grant that included funding for Eastern Illinois University nutrition and dietetics students to work with the program.

EIU students Abby Mann of Mount Auburn and Samantha Metternich of Hamilton were at the Aug. 3 auction to help load boxes of peaches, tomatoes and other produce, and then deliver them to pantries. The two students said they have been impressed with how generous growers have been, especially with COVID-19 still being an issue.

Mary Russell, director of the Mattoon Community Food Center, said Partners in Produce has been a great resource for small pantries that are unable to get supplies from the Eastern Illinois Foodbank in Urbana. She said this program also has increased the variety of produce available at the Mattoon center with fresh blackberries, squash, zucchini and more.

Todd Foster, director of the Charleston Area Churches Food Pantry, said he is always glad to find "a gift" waiting at the pantry after each Partners in Produce delivery. He said the pantry gets some fresh fruits and vegetables from other sources, but not with the variety or frequency of this Extension program. He said this produce goes quickly.

"Whenever someone comes in and sees fresh produce, they start calling their friends and family," Foster said.

