Watch now: Richland's ag programs offer a variety of student opportunities

DECATUR — Students in Richland Community College's horticulture program do more than grow vegetables to sell at the weekly farmers market.

Chef Brian Tucker chooses one or two items a week for a special dish to serve at the Bistro Five Thirty-Seven. Four plots are devoted to Good Samaritan Inn, which runs the college food pantry for students in need.

And students who like getting their hands dirty learn skills they can take to an employer or use to start their own business.

“I do a little bit of everything here,” said Erzsebet Getz, a student in the horticulture program and the greenhouse assistant. “We propagate houseplants, I keep track of the watering and fertilizing schedule, I help make up what we sell at the market, different designs for houseplants and succulents. In the spring we have our Mother's Day plant sale, so from January up until the sale, it's full production of getting seedlings started and germinated and transplanting them and getting them ready for sale.”

Getz said she has a lifelong love of plants and how important they are. They're necessary for food, but it's also the joy of being around living things and having what she calls a “hands in the dirt experience.”

“There's so many different, wonderful areas you can go into as far as agriculture and horticulture,” Getz said. “I'm hoping that I'll find something that will be the right fit.”

One in four jobs in Illinois and one in five jobs nationally are in an agriculture-related field, said Jess Smithers, director of agricultural programs at Richland.

“There are opportunities for anyone,” he said. “Ag is so broad that students can find, whatever their interests are, they'll find a home in agriculture. It's a big industry, so no matter what they do, whether in Illinois or anywhere, any job that's going to be involved in ag, having an understanding (of agriculture) is valuable.”

Richland agriculture students are encouraged to be active learners outside the classroom as well, he said. Students are encouraged to acquire agricultural part-time jobs or internships and to participate in other leadership development opportunities. Students participate in Illinois Professional Agriculture Student competitions and have attended Agriculture Future of America events which improve their communication skills, enhance their technical skills, build their leadership capacity, and develop relationships through networking opportunities.

The program was re-launched in August 2018 and consists of an Associate in Arts/Science degree and Associate in Applied Science degrees in agribusiness, crop science and horticulture. Students graduating with an Associate in Arts or Science degree with a concentration in agriculture may transfer to the University of Illinois, Illinois State University, Southern Illinois University, Western Illinois University and other in- or out-of-state universities. The campus includes more than 120 acres of farmland, hosts the Farm Progress Show every other year, and is in the agribusiness capital of the world, all of which enable the agriculture program to meet its mission of exposing, preparing and connecting students to careers in agriculture.

Demi Striglos has a degree in agricultural communications, but decided she also wanted to learn more about horticulture and possible career paths, she said.

“I took my first horticulture class last spring and I really enjoyed it, and I really enjoyed (instructor) Deanna (Koenigs) and the experience,” Striglos said.

That led to the vegetable production class this summer, which just wrapped up, and that allowed her to gain experience manning a booth at Richland's farmers market, and she found that to be one of her most favorite things, she said.

Koenigs recently gave tours to Decatur Public School students who are interested in the program, and explained to them that agricultural crops are typically grown on a larger scale, dried, stored and shipped in bulk, while horticulture is vegetables, fruits, nursery plants, trees and shrubs.

“We say the definition of horticulture is crops that help provide food, comfort and beautification,” she said.

“The agriculture program staff is actively involved with the high school agricultural programs and FFA chapters within our district,” Smithers said. "For example, we host several FFA events on campus annually and volunteer to judge multiple FFA competitions throughout the year.”

All of the high schools in Macon County now have ag programs, after a span of years in which those programs weren't available.

“It's very positive as far as all the high schools in Macon County within Richland's district have ag now,” Smithers said. “They're being exposed to those opportunities in ag, and it's more feasible for those students to be exposed to it and develop that interest in a job in ag. It's a way to make a difference. If a student wants to have a career in agriculture, there's nothing more important than food, growing and producing and processing the food we consume each day.”

