Watch now: STU ELLIS: Memories of high school physics

Farm Safety week is upon us.

The annual observation is promoted by farm organizations, farm media, federal and state agencies involved with safety, and a lot of farm wives. The latter of which have a vested interest in farm safety and are well-aware of some of the hair-brained chances that farmers tend to take that may well result in injury or death.

Director Michael Kleinik of the Illinois Department of Labor took note of the observance and aptly said, “September is tractor season in Illinois. This is the time of year when it is so important for both farmers and motorists to be patient and share the roads. We want everyone to head home to their families safe and sound at the end of each day.”

If you drive on any state, county, or township road you will likely encounter combines, tractors with grain carts, and semitrucks loaded with 1,000 bushels of corn or soybeans. And they will be moving slower than you want to drive. Sometimes it is a long way from farm to field, or field to field, and the equipment operators don’t want to be on the roads any more than the typical motorist wants to be delayed. But that happens.

And accidents happen. And accidents can injure or kill someone in a car, just as frequently as someone operating farm equipment.