Watch now: STU ELLIS: Memories of high school physics

Farm Safety week is upon us.
The annual observation is promoted by farm organizations, farm media, federal and state agencies involved with safety, and a lot of farm wives. The latter of which have a vested interest in farm safety and are well-aware of some of the hair-brained chances that farmers tend to take that may well result in injury or death.
Director Michael Kleinik of the Illinois Department of Labor took note of the observance and aptly said, “September is tractor season in Illinois. This is the time of year when it is so important for both farmers and motorists to be patient and share the roads. We want everyone to head home to their families safe and sound at the end of each day.”
If you drive on any state, county, or township road you will likely encounter combines, tractors with grain carts, and semitrucks loaded with 1,000 bushels of corn or soybeans. And they will be moving slower than you want to drive. Sometimes it is a long way from farm to field, or field to field, and the equipment operators don’t want to be on the roads any more than the typical motorist wants to be delayed. But that happens.
And accidents happen. And accidents can injure or kill someone in a car, just as frequently as someone operating farm equipment.
Anyone who took high school physics knows that two objects traveling at different speeds on the same path will collide. And the outcome will not be as innocent on a highway as it was in the physics lab.
And as daylight becomes shorter, farm equipment will be on the roads more frequently in twilight or darkness than at the first of September. And that adds a whole new factor to that physics experiment. The slower moving vehicle is more difficult to see and gauge its distance away.
New farm equipment, and thoughtful farmers with older equipment, will have it laden with reflectors, red and yellow flashing lights because they want to be seen well ahead of a speeding car approaching from the rear. They don’t want to see anyone hurt, and they want to use the farm equipment the next day.
Kleinik says, “Too often a non-farm vehicle attempting to pass causes a collision. Many collisions occur simply because the driver fails to reduce speed for the slower moving farm implement. Visibility is also a key to safety on the roads.”
What Kleinik knows, but was reserved in his comments, is what happens to the driver of the non-farm vehicle. Think back to that physics experiment, because the smaller projectile got the worse part of the collision.
If a 3,000 pound car collides with an 8,000 pound combine, or a grain cart carrying 60,000 pounds of corn, the non-farm vehicle and its driver do not have much of a chance. Injury for sure. And a fatality is a distinct possibility.
Just remember physics experiments are valid 52 weeks of the year, not just in late September.
Read the full Herald & Review series: Safety on the small farm
'Safety on the small farm,' day 1, page 1
'Safety on the small farm,' day 1, page 2
'Safety on the small farm,' opinion page
'Safety on the small farm,' day 2, page 1
'Safety on the small farm,' day 2, page 2
'Safety on the small farm,' day 3, page 1
'Safety on the small farm,' day 3, page 2
'Safety on the small farm,' day 4, page 1
'Safety on the small farm,' day 4, page 2
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.