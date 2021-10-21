Watch now: Supply issues weigh on Central Illinois farmers' minds as John Deere strike continues

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — As UAW strikers continue to picket for higher wages outside John Deere facilities in several Midwestern states — including Illinois’ Quad Cities — downstate farmers say they’ve been monitoring supply chain issues for several months now.

And, they worry the strike will only make it harder to keep their operations going.

Andy Dole, who farms in Paradise Township in southwest Coles County, said he’s been watching a large-scale breakdown over the past six months to a year. That includes “everything you can imagine, from tires to paints, the tractors to chips,” he said. “Anything possible.”

Dole knows of a handful of farmers who ordered machines and parts from John Deere and other companies that were supposed to arrive by late-July, but weren't delivered until the first or second week of October.

Farmers have a small window to harvest and plant, so waiting on a part could mean disaster.

“Anything that hinders us or slows us down is not good overall,” said Dole. “We lose crop quality, we can lose yields from poor weather conditions, or cause short-term damage to the fields from having to harvest in the mud.”

Dole had a close call earlier this season when he discovered a broken part in his combine.

“We were told that we got one of the last hydraulic pumps in the area — maybe even in the state,” said Dole. “Had it been a week later, which is when the strike kind of started, we may not have had a combine around, because it could have broken down and we would have been completely out of commission.”

Reid Thompson, who farms near Colfax in eastern McLean County, said he knows the supply chain issue is a “hot topic.”

“You can buy a new planter for $400,000 but you can’t get the brains to control it,” he said. “It’s pretty much like a heavy piece of iron sitting there because it won’t run without the computer.”

To Wapella farmer Marvin Finfrock III, the issue is more than just unavailable microchips. He said there are combine parts he simply can’t get.

“Right now, I have a brand-new corn head that has been broken down for a week and a half. It's waiting on a locking collar that is not available,” he said.

Thompson said around the start of the pandemic, most equipment dealers had sufficient inventory. However, he said some things started to run out near the start of this summer.

“Since then, the issue has gotten exacerbated in the sense that things we took for granted and we hadn’t had to deal with, we now have to deal with," he said.

The Colfax farmer said his combine auger broke down two weeks ago, so he called the closest John Deere dealer, where he was told the part was on backorder. But that’s not an option for his farming operation.

“Can’t really move the machine without this auger,” he said.

Luckily, he said, they were able to find the part at the Urbana dealership. But the word “backorder” tells a bigger story to Thompson.

“I’m thinking, how many hundreds of combines need this part, and you don’t have one,” he said.

He noted that supply issues are not unique to John Deere: Thompson has a soybean head from a different company that needs a replacement wiring harness.

“No one has it in the state of Illinois,” he said.

For the Illinois Farm Bureau, the main concern is to ensure farmers make it to the “finish line” of the harvest season, said public relations specialist Andrea Casali.

Jim Haynes is the chief operating officer for Martin Tractor, which has a John Deere dealership in Bloomington. He said the strike hasn't affected his business yet, but later added it's halted their orders.

Haynes said around this time last year, they recognized there would be issues with their supplier, so they increased their inventory by about 25%.

He expects the stockpile will help bridge them through the busy harvest season, in addition to sourcing parts from John Deere's dealer network.

Whether the strike will eventually affect Martin Tractor, he said, depends on how long the strike lasts.

"Biggest concern going forward in next few month is the delivery of equipment that we’ve already pre-ordered that needs to be set up and delivered for the spring," he said.

Haynes said it's concerning that factories are not operating, adding that they normally put out inventory year-round.

To cope, he said they've put together a team to come up with innovative solutions for their customers.

"If a guy wants a new tractor by the end of the year, that's probably not going to happen," Haynes said, but they'll work to find reasonable alternatives for farmers.

The last UAW strike against John Deere lasted 163 days in 1986-87, and led to financial losses and layoffs for the company's suppliers. It was preceded by a 13-hour strike in 1983, a three-week strike in 1979, and two six-week strikes in 1976 and 1967.

Finfrock worries that come springtime, the issue will be at its worst if there aren't any planter or tillage parts available.

“These companies have outsourced so many of their products to China, and we are already struggling to get parts, computer chips, wiring harnesses, things like that,” he said.

“Most of us have planned ahead, but it’s definitely something we’re not used to,” Finfrock said. “With Case or John Deere, that’s why you use those companies. Parts are always available, and there’s very good service.”

Thompson said he doesn't think the strike will help the situation, and it will compound the supply chain issues.

He said he probably has what he needs to get through the fall harvest, but he wonders what spring will look like.

In that season, he said, they might only get 10 days to work in the field.

“When it’s time to go, you go,” he said. “You don’t have time to wait for a computer to start up.”

Finfrock shares his frustration over supply chain problems with local equipment dealers, as he sees their employees “working as hard as they possibly can to keep us moving and have (John Deere) not support them.”

“We’ve just seen the beginning,” Finfrock said. “I think it’s just going to get worse.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

