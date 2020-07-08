Wheat harvesting is underway in Illinois. Here's how it's going.

"I would say in general, on the southwestern portion of the state, we probably just had slightly below an average crop," Krausz said. "On the east side of the state there were some untimely rains."

Last year, historic flooding and heavy rain delayed planting seasons and devastated fields that were planted early. Fortunately, Mother Nature called for a dryer March this year, which allowed for farmers to plant on time.

“We had twice some of our high ground go underwater and we lost crops," Krausz said. "This year is slightly better from that standpoint, but it was so cold for so long and it was so unseasonable, so the corn that was planted early in our area was not even."

With the wheat harvest out of the way, some farmers are already moving onto planting their "double crop" soybeans or gearing up for the corn harvest.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, farmers have been able to complete their work. Krausz said many are ready for a break, however, with added pressure and stress to stay on track.