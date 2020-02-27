Akorn Inc., which has Decatur facilities, reports $80.7 million quarterly loss

Akorn's expanded facility at 1222 W. Grand Ave. in Decatur is shown.
PROVIDED PHOTO
LAKE FOREST —
Akorn Inc. has reported a loss of $80.7 million in its fourth quarter. The drugmaker has facilities on West Grand Avenue and South Wyckles Road in Decatur.
The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.
The generic drugmaker posted revenue of $162.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.6 million.
For the year, the company reported net income of $226.8 million, or $1.80 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $682.4 million.
The company's shares closed at $1.26. A year ago, they were trading at $4.12.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Remember these Decatur business signs?
Doster service station
1959: Doster service station, 1075 E. Eldorado St.
H&R file photo
Gas rates
1968: gas price on March 27, 1968
H&R file photo
Main St.
1968: Main Street.
H&R file photo
Miles Chevrolet
1984: New sign consisting of giant sequins that flutter with the wind and reflect light at different angles.
H&R file photo
Hickory Point Mall
1984: new sign at Hickory Point Mall
H&R file photo
Northtown bank
1984: Northtown Bank sign
H&R file photo
Mount Zion
1986: Wilkinson Co. lumber yard for sale, not Mount Zion.
H&R file photo
washer
1986: This 1900 tin sign offers the latest in washing machines.
H&R file photo
Carson Jewelers
1987: Frazier Signs employees remove the old sign as part of the fire damaged building's renovation.
H&R file photo
GM Square
1991: Jeff Zinn and the GM Square sign he produced. GM Square boundaries are Grand to Garfield Ave., Main St. to Monroe Ave.
H&R file photo
Old King's Orchard
1991: Lynn Whitaker poses with the Inner City Community Pact identification sign he constructed.
H&R file photo
Pride of the Prairie
1991: Street employees, Mark Maxeiner, left, Chuck Gray and Stacey Kinney pack dirt around supporting posts on the sign on Illinois 121. There are eight new signs popping up around the city.
H&R file photo
Brettwood Village
1984: Brettwood Village
H&R file photo
