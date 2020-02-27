Akorn Inc., which has Decatur facilities, reports $80.7 million quarterly loss
Akorn

Akorn's expanded facility at 1222 W. Grand Ave. in Decatur is shown. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

LAKE FOREST — Akorn Inc. has reported a loss of $80.7 million in its fourth quarter. The drugmaker has facilities on West Grand Avenue and South Wyckles Road in Decatur. 

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The generic drugmaker posted revenue of $162.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.6 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $226.8 million, or $1.80 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $682.4 million.

The company's shares closed at $1.26. A year ago, they were trading at $4.12.

