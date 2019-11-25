An (almost) self-driving semi truck to debut on the Illinois Tollway

Autobon has developed technology that can replace a truck’s wind visor, which is the part that goes just above the windshield. The Autobon wind visor is equipped with multidirectional cameras, GPS and other sensors to allow the truck to monitor road conditions and respond.

Inside the truck, the steering wheel, accelerator and brakes react to information provided by the autonomous equipment. Autobon also is developing an in-cab sun visor that will contain a camera, which can be used to monitor drivers to make sure they aren’t nodding off or texting. A remote control operator would be able to monitor drivers and, if necessary, pull a truck over into an emergency lane and stop it, Gebis said. The visor can be turned off when drivers are not driving and need privacy.

The Autobon technology does not allow the truck to change lanes on its own. That will be the job of the driver. The testing will allow Autobon and the Tollway to gain information about how the technology works in real traffic.

“We’re engaging with Autobon to develop a better understanding of emerging vehicle technologies and the way these advances could be used to increase safety on our roads,” Illinois Tollway Executive Director Jos\u00e9 Alvarez said in a statement.