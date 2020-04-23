Another 102,000 Illinoisans file first-time jobless claims amid COVID-19 pandemic

Also, garden centers and nurseries will be considered essential businesses and can reopen, although they will have to follow social distancing requirements and they must require employees and customers to wear face coverings. Animal grooming services will also be allowed to reopen.

Nonessential retail stores will be allowed to reopen to fulfill telephone and online orders for pick-up outside the store or for delivery.

Golf courses will also be allowed to reopen, although they will be required to establish social distancing requirements under state guidance. State parks will reopen in phases, although boating and fishing will be limited to groups of no more than two.

It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday how significant an impact the revised stay-at-home order will have on the state’s overall unemployment rate. The Department of Labor will report official unemployment figures for April in mid-May.

The changes announced by Pritzker represent many of the changes that Republicans in the General Assembly have been urging him to make in recent days. Some Republicans, however, wanted even further easing of restrictions, such as allowing small, independent retailers, barber shops and hair salons to reopen as long as they follow health guidelines and limit the number of people in the store at one time.