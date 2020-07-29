Archer Daniels Midland reports 2nd quarter profit of $469 million

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $469 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company, which has its North American headquarters in Decatur, said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $16.28 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.4 billion.

ADM shares have dropped slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 1%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $42.92, a rise of nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

Gallery: The life of Dwayne O. Andreas, former ADM executive

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0