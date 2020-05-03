Are employers liable if workers get sick with COVID-19? As businesses prepare to reopen, worker safety is a priority.

“If employers can show they took reasonable efforts based on the information available, they will be in a very good spot to defend themselves,” said Antonio Calderone, an attorney with Laner Muchin who represents management in labor and employment cases. In some cases employers have to be sure the safety measures themselves don’t pose other risks to workers, like wearing masks that could interfere with machinery or catch fire.

Employers also have to make employees feel protected, because if workers reasonably believe the office is unsafe and they refuse to return to work, disciplining them could set an employer up for an accusation of retaliation, said Brian Alcala, a labor and employment attorney with Nixon Peabody who represents management.

“They may be safe, but they also have to believe they’re safe,” Alcala said.

Labor groups want to ensure the measures aren’t superficial. For example, if companies are providing disposable gloves they should make enough available for workers to change them throughout their shifts, said Tim Drea, president of the Illinois AFL-CIO.

They also want “strong, clear, enforceable safety standards" rather than suggested guidelines.

“Standards have accountability,” Drea said. “We’re looking for something with teeth.”