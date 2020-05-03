Are employers liable if workers get sick with COVID-19? As businesses prepare to reopen, worker safety is a priority.

Businesses gearing up to return to work as coronavirus lockdowns ease face a minefield of potential liabilities, from age discrimination claims if they hesitate to bring back older employees to disability discrimination claims if they punish anxious workers fearful to come into the office.
But one of their biggest concerns is if employees get sick with COVID-19 and claim they contracted it at work — a costly proposition, employer groups say, at a time businesses are grappling with stalled sales and lost income.
“For an employer wanting to get back to normal business, this could be the third crisis facing the nation,” said Todd Maisch, head of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. “The first being the health crisis, the second being the economic crisis, the third being years of a liability crisis.”
As federal lawmakers battle over whether to shield employers from pandemic-related lawsuits, a fight is brewing in Illinois over workers’ compensation coverage for COVID-19 illnesses.
Illinois was the first state in the nation to change its workers’ compensation law to presume workers contracted COVID-19 on the job if they work at businesses deemed essential by the state’s stay-at-home order, such health care, banks and grocery stores. That made it easier for them to get coverage for medical bills, lost wages, long-term impairment and, if they didn’t survive the disease, death benefits for their families.
But business groups concerned about the cost of claims sued, and a judge halted enforcement of the change, saying the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission exceeded its rule-making authority when it approved the emergency amendment.
On Monday the state withdrew the change, reverting to existing law that requires employees to prove that their workplace was the cause of their illness. That can be a high bar given that the highly contagious coronavirus seems to lurk everywhere.
Gov. JB Pritzker’s office said he plans to revive efforts to ensure front-line workers receive workers’ compensation insurance if they get sick with COVID-19, either through administrative rule-making or in the legislature. The Illinois AFL-CIO, a federation of unions representing 900,000 workers in the state, including grocery store workers, bus drivers and manufacturing employees, called the opposition by the business groups “shameful” and vowed to fight for workers’ compensation protection for front-line workers as a way to push their employers to provide safe workplaces. Dozens of workers at grocery stores, meat and food processing plants, public transit facilities and other businesses have died as the virus spreads.
The Illinois Manufacturers Association, which together with the Illinois Retail Merchants Association brought the lawsuit seeking to halt the amendment, said it would be open to compromise legislation that creates a legal presumption that traditional first responders like nurses and ambulance drivers sick with COVID-19 contracted it at work. But it shouldn’t be so broad as to cover all essential workers, which could overwhelm the workers’ comp system, said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the manufacturers group.
The state’s original amendment could have cost the workers’ compensation system an additional $66 million to $4.4 billion, according to estimates by the National Council on Compensation Insurance.
Still, Edward Priz, president of Advanced Insurance Management in suburban Riverside, which consults employers on workers’ compensation matters, bemoaned the withdrawal of Illinois’ pioneering law, which he said would have helped many people without good health insurance or paid sick leave. Employers -- whose workers compensation rates are based in part on past claims -- may have faced higher premiums down the road but most have insurance policies that would have paid the claims, he said.
“I’m dismayed. I am angry,” said Priz, who had submitted a workers’ comp claim for his own employee who fell ill with COVID-19 and was just notified she would not be covered unless she could prove she had contracted the virus at work.
“We hear all this talk about we’re all in this together, but in one of the concrete ways we could have demonstrated that we are in this together, these employer groups decided to scuttle this vital change,” he said.
The workers’ compensation program, which allows employees to collect benefits for workplace injuries or illnesses without proving their employer was at fault, is generally considered an exclusive remedy, meaning employees are prohibited from filing a civil suit for negligence against their employer.
That arrangement tends to be beneficial for employers because it heads off negligence lawsuits that carry higher damages for pain and suffering, and without it employers could be exposed to a greater cost of litigation, said Jeremy Glenn, an attorney with Cozen O’Connor who represents management in employment cases.
But Maisch contends personal injury lawyers will find plenty of ways to sue companies over worker illnesses. He anticipates a deluge of lawsuits as the state opens up, and hopes efforts succeed at the national level to give employers some legal immunity.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R- Kentucky, has said he wants to include a liability shield for employers in the next coronavirus relief bill, but he faces opposition from the Democratic-controlled House. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said she has no interest in “having any less protection for our workers.”
The Labor Department, following President Donald Trump’s executive order to keep meat processing plants open, said it would consider backing employers in litigation if they demonstrate good-faith attempts to comply with federal safety guidelines issued for the industry.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is advocating for protection from negligence lawsuits for employers that follow safety guidelines put out by federal and local governments. The threat of lawsuits from employees or customers alleging COVID-19 exposure is the business community’s greatest area of concern, the chamber said.
“It could cause businesses to hesitate when reopening,” said Harold Kim, president of the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform. “That’s a problem when it comes to a pathway to economic recovery.”
The chamber’s proposal does not try to shield employers accused of willful or wanton disregard for worker safety, a claim that can be pursued outside of workers’ compensation.
That is the accusation of a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart by the family of Wando Evans, a 51-year-old employee at the retailer’s Evergreen Park store who died of COVID-19 in late March, four days before a co-worker, 48-year-old Phillip Thomas, also died of the disease.
Attorney Tony Kalogerakos, who is representing Evans’ four siblings in the suit, said he has affidavits from employees saying no protections were put in place as the company scrambled to hire people to meet a surge in demand, and workers who complained of symptoms were ignored. He will have to prove the company knew about the underlying conditions and failed to address them, he said.
“With our particular Walmart, they weren’t following any rules,” Kalogerakos said. “They were so overwhelmed with people, they didn’t implement anything at all, it was just a regular day at that Walmart.”
Kalogerakos believes the Walmart lawsuit is an outlier and most safety claims will be resolved with workers’ compensation if employees can show they got the virus at work, which he doesn’t think should be that challenging because “there’s nowhere else to go. Everything is closed.”
Walmart said it was “heartbroken” by the deaths and takes the issue seriously.
“While it may be impossible to determine where or how someone contracts the virus, we have taken steps across the country to protect our associates and customers, including additional cleaning measures, installing sneeze guards at registers, placing social distancing decals on the floors and limiting the number of customers in a store at a given time,” company spokesman Randy Gargrove said in a statement. “We’ll continue to take steps, such as screening associates, conducting temperature checks, and requiring that associates wear masks or other face coverings at work.”
To protect against lawsuits, attorneys have been advising companies to implement safety measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and state and local authorities.
“If employers can show they took reasonable efforts based on the information available, they will be in a very good spot to defend themselves,” said Antonio Calderone, an attorney with Laner Muchin who represents management in labor and employment cases. In some cases employers have to be sure the safety measures themselves don’t pose other risks to workers, like wearing masks that could interfere with machinery or catch fire.
Employers also have to make employees feel protected, because if workers reasonably believe the office is unsafe and they refuse to return to work, disciplining them could set an employer up for an accusation of retaliation, said Brian Alcala, a labor and employment attorney with Nixon Peabody who represents management.
“They may be safe, but they also have to believe they’re safe,” Alcala said.
Labor groups want to ensure the measures aren’t superficial. For example, if companies are providing disposable gloves they should make enough available for workers to change them throughout their shifts, said Tim Drea, president of the Illinois AFL-CIO.
They also want “strong, clear, enforceable safety standards" rather than suggested guidelines.
“Standards have accountability,” Drea said. “We’re looking for something with teeth.”
Illinois, by executive order, has provided some standards, such as mandating social distancing and the availability of hand sanitizer for employees and customers. As of Friday masks are mandatory in public indoor spaces and when within 6 feet of another person. The state also recently issued specific guidelines for food and meat processing plants that advise pre- and post-shift screening tests that don’t just rely on temperature checks, as fever is not a consistent symptom.
The Illinois Manufacturers Association says its member companies are implementing social distancing, including staggering shifts, allowing nonessential employees to work from home, and putting up plastic barriers when it’s not possible to keep workers more than 6 feet apart. In some cases they must slow production to comply, Denzler said.
But the lack of a uniform set of a guidelines across agencies makes it hard to know if they are doing enough.
“One of the most difficult things that employers face are conflicting sets of regulations and opinions,” Denzler said. “There is certainly that fear out there that if I have done everything right, why do I have to defend myself?”
A fundamental problem is that it remains unclear what constitutes a safe workplace in the COVID-19 context, and existing employment laws were not designed to let employers do what they need under the extraordinary circumstances, said Dan Rodriguez, a professor at Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law and former dean of the law school.
Providing legal immunity to employers who try to comply with guidelines is “well-intentioned," he said, ”but that’s cold comfort to an employee who feels those guidelines are inadequate to protect them."
State and local authorities must come up with frameworks that offer guidance to employers on how to physically configure their workspaces and other specifics to provide clarity about their responsibilities, so that it doesn’t work itself out in the courts, Rodriguez said.
“What are the duties and obligations in that setting are enormously difficult issues of enormous consequence,” Rodriguez said. “If we don’t figure those out, the economic bounce-back we are all hoping for is not going to happen if employees get sick in massive numbers or employees refuse to come to work in massive numbers.”
8 changes to the Illinois stay-at-home order starting Friday
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.