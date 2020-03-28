As COVID-19 roils workplaces, here’s how to navigate employee and employer rights

Meanwhile, lawyers representing workers are keeping an eye out for such terminations and could challenge them in court. Cody Reinberg, a Chicago-based attorney with HKM Employment Attorneys who represents employees, said it could be argued that firing people just before the law kicks in next week constitutes retaliation or interference with someone’s right to federal benefits.

Q: What is the difference between being terminated or furloughed?

Furloughed employees are unpaid and don’t work, but they continue to be employed by the company and retain their health and other benefits. Termination means you cease to be employed by the company and no longer receive benefits. You can claim unemployment insurance if you are furloughed or terminated.

Q: Do employees have to provide a doctor’s note or other proof of symptoms if they want to claim sick leave under the emergency leave act?

The law is silent on whether documentation is required. Cruz said many employers are concerned about the potential for abuse, so he is advising them to require evidence that an employee is seeking a medical diagnosis.

Q: Who is eligible for unemployment insurance?